Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Doubles-Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury /

Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson Doubles Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury
Oregon Ducks senior wide receiver Tez Johnson doubles down on his "hate" for the Washington Huskies after the Ducks beat their rival, 49-21, in Autzen Stadium on senior night. The victory was Johnson and Oregon coach Dan Lanning's first win over Washington.
Johnson relays how personal the win is for him and his desire to put up "basketball numbers" on Washington. Johnson grew up a Ducks fan and lost twice to Washington as a junior, including an upset defeat in the Pac-12 Championship game.
"It was personal for me, even though it ain't the last year team," Johnson said after the win. "But, I mean, Washington is Washington. I hate them. So that Las Vegas loss was really tough for the whole entire team, not just me. I mean, obviously, we wanted to win that game. We lost to them twice. So that's pretty much enough said."
"It means a lot. I'm pretty sure, like, all the seniors felt the same way about this game," Johnson continued. "This last game in Autzen, and it was against Washington. Like I said, we hate them, and we try to put up basketball numbers, so... They did it before. Why not us? I can't, I can't, I literally cannot stand them. I was watching film and just seeing the W and I cringed every time."
Before his senior night, Johnson rewatched the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas from the 2023-24 season. Washington beat Oregon 34-31 and continued on to the National Championship game. Before that, in the regular season Washington beat Oregon in Seattle, 36-33.
"Like I said, they beat us twice in a combined, what, six points?" Johnson continued. "I mean, how close, like, you really close in those games like that and you wasn't able to finish it, it just sits different. The whole entire year is different. I mean, what more can I say is I hate Washington. I hate them."
Johnson and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel connected for a 9-yard touchdown and Johnson finished with 36 yards on three receptions.
Johnson returned from injury against the Huskies after suffering a shoulder injury in the Ducks' win over the Maryland Terrapins. Johnson addressed the severity of that injury after the Washington win.
"It wasn't nothing," Johnson said. "I think it was a little veteran's break. It wasn't that much of an injury. I'm back now, though."
"I mean, at the time it was scary, obviously," Johnson continued. "I had it before when I was at Troy. I knew exactly what it was. It's just more scary this time. I think that my biggest concern was I never was going to play again type of thing. But obviously that's not the case. Give the glory to God right there. The whole entire process, thankful for the medical staff.... Big shout out for them because they stayed patient with me. Knowing me, I wanted to get back after the first week. When I knew I was coming back, it was, and I knew it was against UW, I kind of was like, oh yeah, there's going to be a war right here."
Good timing for Oregon for quarterback Dillon Gabriel to his top-receiver back. The Ducks will play in the Big Ten Championship game vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. PT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
