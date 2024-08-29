Penn State Vs. West Virginia: How to Watch, Preview, Predictions
James Franklin spent the entirety of Penn State's training camp calling it tough and physical. After the fact, players tended to agree. Defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas even called it the most challenging camp of his six seasons at Penn State.
"The daily violence day in and day out, it's one for the history books, for sure," J-Thomas said this week.
Which seems like the perfect segue into the 2024 Penn State football season, which begins with more playoff hope than ever. An experienced roster, a reasonably favorable schedule and a 12-team College Football Playoff field should benefit the Nittany Lions this year. As should Saturday's season opener at West Virginia, where Penn State will reach the jet stream of its schedule right away.
No. 8 Penn State vs. West Virginia
- When: Noon ET Saturday
- Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: Fox Sports app
- Betting line: Penn State is an 8.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel
- Series history: Penn State leads 49-9-2
- Last meeting: Penn State 38-15 in 2023
The Storyline
Penn State returns 23 players with starting experience, including seven primary starters on offense, but still races into 2024 with plenty of change. Up front are the three new coordinators, notably offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, whose no-pressure job description includes beating the schedule's best teams. West Virginia will be one of them, so Kotelnicki gets no soft opening for his offense. Which he understands.
"I think the passion the [Penn State] fan base has been is a little bit different than places I've been before," said Kotelnicki, who came to Penn State following stops at Kansas, Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater. "Which, I don't know if you have to get used to that per se, but it's kind of like they’re pretty diehard. You know, I haven't called a play yet, and they told me I suck. That's not true. I'm teasing. Yet, right?"
Kotelnicki spent the past eight months sprinting to install his offense while pausing to make sure his players understand what they're learning. For the most part, quarterback Drew Allar and his teammates have raved about the offense. They feel like the plays fit their skills and appreciate how it masks simplicity with complicated looks. J-Thomas said the offense moved faster in camp than any he had practiced against previously.
Penn State will introduce Kotelnicki's offense with the new tech tools that the NCAA approved for this season, including communications devices between Kotelnicki and Allar. Penn State has used the microphones (for offense and defense) both in practice and Beaver Stadium scrimmages. The team contracted with an outside company to cut the mics at the 15-second mark, as per NCAA rules. And the Nittany Lions have tested backup systems, like signals and wristbands, in case the mics don't work.
It's a lot to think process, especially for a coordinator in his first game with a new program. But this game absolutely represents why Franklin hired Kotelnicki.
In July, Franklin established the mission statement for Penn State this season: "For us, we’ve got to play our best when our best is needed most, in the biggest games and the biggest moments." That starts Saturday.
Penn State Players to Watch
Tight end Tyler Warren: The Nittany Lions are going to run Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen heavily against West Virginia, but Allar still needs reliable targets in the pass game. Expect him to lean heavily on his All-America candidate, the 6-6 tight end who is Penn State's top returning pass catcher. In fact, Allar could target several tight ends, notably redshirt freshman Andrew Rappleyea as well.
Offensive lineman Drew Shelton: Missing spring practice hasn't seemed like a significant setback for Shelton, who will replace first-round draft pick Olu Fashanu at left tackle. Yet he also represents the eternal question of Penn State's line: Will its promise deliver?
Running back Kaytron Allen: The junior seems to be shedding weight and his "Fatman" nickname. Allen is listed at 220 pounds on Penn State's latest roster, nine lighter than he was after spring drills. Though Singleton has the home-run speed, Allen could add more quickness and agility with his lighter frame.
Cornerback AJ Harris: The Georgia transfer likely will make his first start in Penn State's secondary. Position coach Terry Smith called Harris a "5-star athlete with a 5-star mentality." High praise from a coach who has mentored some NFL talent recently. But the Mountaineers might want to challenge Harris early before he gets comfortable in Penn State's system.
West Virginia Players to Watch
Quarterback Garrett Greene: West Virginia's second-year starter scored an eye-popping 13 rushing touchdowns last season, tied for the most among FBS quarterbacks. He also cut a few nice runs against Penn State, rushing for 71 yards. So the Lions are prepared for him to run, which might give Greene some space for play-action throws against Penn State's new corners.
Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum: West Virginia's left tackle hasn't allowed a sack in two years and fronts an imposing group that returns 60 starts from last season. Milum leads another line that will be difficult to crack: West Virginia led the FBS in rushing in 2023 and ranked third in fewest sacks allowed with 10.
Running back Jahiem White: Though not the biggest back, White (5-7, 191) has bloomed into a more versatile player and a proper companion to CJ Donaldson. Look for White as an additional receiving target; he's improved significantly in that area.
Cornerback Garrett Hollis Jr.: The Northwestern transfer went viral with his comments regarding Penn State's lack of respect beyond Ohio State and Michigan. Might the Nittany Lions be tempted to address those comments by testing the senior defensive back, who played against Penn State twice with the Wildcats?
The Predictions
Mark Wogenrich: Penn State largely has the better roster and more star power, particularly on defense. And despite some midfield lapses, the Nittany Lions held West Virginia to 7 meaningful points last year (the Mountaineers scored a late TD against Penn State's backups). Still, Franklin has made harrowing road openers a resume bullet point. For some reason, every season-opener Penn State has played away from Beaver Stadium under Franklin went on tilt. Probably happens again, but the Nittany Lions escape. Penn State 24, West Virginia 21
Daniel Mader: Both the Nittany Lions and Mountaineers brought back most of the same offensive players. So with 2023’s Week 1 result, I wouldn’t expect much different. Andy Kotelnicki’s offense will look pretty strong, Drew Allar will have a solid day and Penn State’s defense will do its job when it needs to. A rowdy West Virginia environment will make it closer than a 23-point margin this time around, but the Nittany Lions will continue to take care of business against unranked teams. Penn State 27, West Virginia 16
Sam Woloson: Make no mistake about it: West Virginia is a very good team and will be an early litmus test for a Penn State team with playoff expectations. I expect the Mountaineers to key on the Nittany Lions’ ground game and force Drew Allar to beat them through the air. There’s plenty of hype surrounding new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, and I’ll take the bait for now. I think Allar and the passing game will make enough field-stretching plays to knock off West Virginia for a season-opening win. Penn State 27, West Virginia 20
