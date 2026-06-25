Penn State Wins Commitment From 3-Star Texas Cornerback Dhillon McGee

Penn State received a commitment from one of the top prospects in Dallas, as 3-star cornerback Dhillon McGee announced his decision Wednesday night. McGee joins a Penn State 2027 recruiting class that has been restless recently, losing two cornerback commits in June and missing on one of its high-priority receivers.

McGee is a top-50 cornerback nationally and a top-70 player in Texas for the 2027 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Penn State over in-state programs SMU and Texas, marking a recruiting win for Matt Campbell and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith.

McGee will play for DeSoto High next season after spending two years at Red Oak High. Last season he made 32 tackles and broke up 15 passes for Red Oak. Meanwhile, DeSoto has won three of the past four Class 6A Texas state titles. The school is moving to Class 5A this season.

McGee is the 17th-ranked player in the talent-rich Dallas area, according to the Dallas Morning News. His commitment, fueled by Smith's consistent recruiting strategy, lifts a 2027 class that has ebbed of late.

Penn State's class ranked as high as fourth nationally, and topped the Big Ten, following a string of commitments in May. But the Nittany Lions recently lost two of those commitments, both from cornerbacks. Semajay Robinson flipped to Virginia, and Zachary Gleason Jr. changed his commitment to West Virginia.

McGee has acquired an impressive offer list of late, with Oklahoma, Michigan, USS Ole Miss and TCU joining the list since last September. McGee received his first offer from Penn State in August 2025, when Smith first scouted the cornerback for James Franklin.

Campbell affirmed that offer, and McGee made several visits to Penn State, including for an official visit in June. The Nittany Lions held off SMU and Texas, which he visited before and after Penn State in June, to get McGee's commitment.

Thanks @CoachTerryPSU for coming to see me and meet my family at home! pic.twitter.com/ZskyNwHmja — Dhillon “Sauce” McGee (@Thereal_407) May 5, 2026

McGee is the 22nd player in Penn State's 2027 recruiting class and joins 4-star cornerback Kei'Shjuan Telfair of Ohio. The Nittany Lions have seven four-star prospects in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite, and hope to add another July 6.

That's when 4-star Pennsylvania receiver Khalil Taylor is scheduled to announce his commitment. Taylor, who plays for Pine-Richland High, is the highest-ranked uncommitted player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite. Taylor ranks fourth in the state overall and 19th nationally at his position.

Taylor previously committed to Penn State in 2025 but reopened his recruiting process after James Franklin was fired. Campbell has spent the past six months making the receiver a priority of his 2027 class. If he commits to Penn State, Taylor would be the highest-ranked Pennsylvania player in the Nittany Lions' 2027 class.

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