What We Learned From Penn State's 3rd Open Practice of Training Camp

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State entered Week 2 of training camp Monday with a much more physical workout, with players in shoulder pads grinding through plenty of competition periods inside Holuba Hall.

Head coach Matt Campbell promised a physical camp, and the Nittany Lions went through a tough practice Monday. One unique drill Campbell oversaw was a 1-on-1 period between the defensive backs and the receivers. The Nittany Lions also did 11-on-11 drills for the first time in a training camp session open to the media, offering the first insights into the team in game-like situations.

Here’s what we learned from Penn State’s practice.

11-on-11 takeaways

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske throws the ball during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions’ offense prioritized its run game throughout 11-on-11 drills, which lineman Cooper Cousins called the team’s identity during spring drills. The running backs got plenty of reps, with Quinton Martin Jr. looking like a versatile piece in Penn State’s first-team offense.

Martin not only made a few quality plays by finding the correct gap to run through but also was featured in the passing game and made catches in the flat and down the sideline on wheel routes.

“I’m just looking forward to taking one step at a time and doing everything I can for the team,” Martin said at Penn State’s football media day. “Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m willing to do it, for sure. I love those guys. I know they’ve got my back. So I’ve got theirs, too.”

Meanwhile, receiver Amarion Jackson, who offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser recently called one of the most impressive freshmen he has seen, made a sideline catch against tight coverage from freshman cornerback Christian Askew for the offensive play of the day.

That pass was a throw by quarterback Alex Manske, who clearly looks like Penn State’s backup after another productive practice since returning from missing the spring. Transfer quarterback Connor Barry was the No. 2 during spring drills, but it seems the role is set with Manske.

The 11-on-11 session also allowed for a better look at the defensive line, which is looking for the right rotations during camp. Linebacker Caleb Bacon, who’s been playing defensive end in training camp, had a quality rep on the third-team defense, tackling running back James Peoples behind the line of scrimmage. He appears to be growing more comfortable with the transition.

“Just being down there every single time, working just like footwork and stuff like that is a little bit new,” Bacon said Friday. “But for me, I feel like my hands and hand placement has been just super natural. Coming from linebacker, that's a big stress point for striking and disengaging blocks.”

Ikenna Ezeogu was the only defensive end consistently getting first-team reps. Edge rushers coach Christian Smith said he views Ezeogu as an “NFL player,” and the redshirt senior showed off his run defense by moving laterally and tackling ball carriers for little to no gains.

Cornerback Audavion Collins, one of three Nittany Lions on Bruce Feldman's college football "Freaks List," made the defensive play of the day, laying a big hit on Peoples in the flat after a screen pass. The sound echoed through Holuba Hall and energized his teammates.

Receivers impress in 1-on-1 drills

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (4) participates during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was basically even between the receivers and the defensive backs during 11-on-11 drills. But when they squared off in 1-on-1 reps, the receivers clearly won by consistently creating separation.

The projected starters of Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and Koby Howard all made plays during this session. Sowell beat Collins on two reps, Eskildsen flashed his deep-threat potential and Howard seemed shifty to get free from coverage.

Campbell said that Eskildsen, who made Bruce Feldman’s college football “Freaks List,” is one of the fastest Nittany Lions on the team with a top speed of 23.5 miles per hour. The head coach also believes Sowell’s last step between “good and elite” is consistency, which he showed in these reps.

“The ability to be the best game-in, game-out, moment-in, moment-out, that's what you would hope for a fourth-year player that got the opportunity to finally put those final final pieces of the puzzle together,” Campbell said of Sowell.

Penn State injury updates

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Gabe Burkle arrives in Holuba Hall for football media day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Daryus Dixson wasn’t practicing, leading Jahmir Joseph to get more first-team reps. Safety Jeremiah Cooper and linebacker Alex Tatsch, who could return for the season-opener, continued to partake in lighter work on the sidelines.

Penn State’s tight end room was thin during practice, as Gabe Burkle, Cooper Alexander and Brian Kortovich were on the sidelines. Burkle is recovering from a 2025 ACL injury and wasn’t practicing in Penn State’s first two open sessions last week, but Alexander and Kortovich not participating are new developments.

Receiver Karon Brookins, who Campbell said is at home dealing with a personal matter, was not at practice. In his place, receiver Keith Jones Jr. was a second-team standout and made multiple catches in 11-on-11 drills. Freshman receiver Ben Whitver was also a full participant after doing limited work on the sidelines to begin training camp.

Cornerback Joshua Johnson and offensive linemen Liam Horan and Vaea Ikakoula were also present at practice but not active.

NFL scouts from the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants attended practice. Penn State has less than a month of training camp remaining before the season-opener against Marshall on Sept. 5.

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