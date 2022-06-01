First Look at Topgolf Live at Beaver Stadium

The view from above Beaver Stadium's South end zone is pretty hair-raising for a Penn State football game. It's also a breathtaking spot from which to hit golf balls.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour's stop at Beaver Stadium is taking shape. Beaver Stadium will host the Topgolf experience from June 2-5, with tickets available for all four days.

Tickets are being sold in one-hour increments beginning at 8:40 a.m. According to Penn State's ticketing site, 22 hitting bays will be available, each accommodating up to six players.

Penn State released some preview photos on social media of the Beaver Stadium layout, which looks pretty tempting.

Topgolf's 2022 Live Stadium Tour brings the high-tech driving range to football and baseball venues nationwide. The Topgolf experience is part driving range, part bowling alley and part nightclub. Players hit golf balls at short-range targets, and tracer technology tracks the shot's flight path and accuracy and keeps score.

At Beaver Stadium, players will hit shots from the concourse to targets staged from 60 to 140 yards away. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Mount Nittany Club.

Prices range from $40 for student hours to $90 for peak hours. Spectator tickets are $10. For more information, visit Penn State's Topgolf ticket site.

The 2022 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour already has visited Dodger Stadium, T-Mobile Park in Seattle and Mississippi's Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It is scheduled to stop at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in April. Launched in 2021, the tour also has visited Neyland Stadium and Fenway Park.

Penn State officials have discussed many ways to monetize Beaver Stadium outside of football season. In 2021, the university announced the formation of the Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Commission to bring experiences such as Topgolf to Beaver Stadium.

The Commission, a partnership between Penn State and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, seeks to bring concerts, international soccer matches, hockey games and other events to State College.

"We're sitting here in the second-largest stadium in the United States of America, fourth-largest in the world," Fritz Smith, president and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, said at the November announcement. "And it has always struck me that the very presence of this facility means that we need to stretch and we need to think big, and we need to have a vision for what we can be here in terms of sports and entertainment in Centre County."

Read More

A Penn State football recruit broke a Penn State legend's state shot put record

The Lions will play at least two prime-time games this season

Penn State returns to CBS this season

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.