Penn State's Drew Allar Explains How He Joined Travis Kelce's American Eagle Campaign
When Travis Kelce called, Drew Allar didn't hesitate. The Penn State quarterback jumped at the opportunity to join the campaign promoting a new American Eagle clothing line called "Tru Kolors" by Travis Kelce.
American Eagle launched the brand Wednesday, timing its release one day after Kelce announced his engagement to Taylor Swift. Allar appears in the ad with Kelce and a group of high-profile athletes: Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, UConn basketball player Azzi Fudd, tennis player Anna Frey, Syracuse basketball player Kiyan Anthony and Olympic gold-medal gymnast Suni Lee.
Allar, Penn State's third-year starting quarterback, said that Kelce and American Eagle contacted his agent about joining the brand line. Allar said he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and called it a "great experience."
"I had a great time meeting all the people involved in that and really getting to see the behind the scenes sort of thing," Allar said on a scheduled Zoom call Wednesday. "It’s really cool to be a part of a project like that, and [I'm] really excited for all the things it will bring, for sure. It was definitely a blessing to be a part of that. I’m very grateful to Travis Kelce and that whole crew for inviting me out."
According to the American Eagle website, Kelce said the "Tru Kolors" line was designed to represent "authenticity, joy, and optimism." Kelce told Variety Magazine that he kept the brand launch quiet for "nearly a year" while building out the line.
In its promotional material, American Eagle described Allar as a "former five-star recruit" who has trown for more than "6,300 yards and 53 touchdowns since becoming the starter in 2023, leading his team to a 13–3 record. Returning for his senior season in 2025, he’s focused on refining his game as he positions himself as a top contender for the 2026 NFL Draft."
During the shoot, Allar tested his acting chops, which American Eagle captured in a video posted on Instagram.
In the meantime, Allar is set to begin his third season as Penn State's starter Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium. Allar opens the year on multiple preseason All-America teams and watch lists for national awards. Allar is tied for the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, according to FanDuel.
The quarterback said he spent this offseason, particularly following his performance in Penn State's loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, reflecting on how to improve.
"I knew I took steps after spring ball, because I had specific goals going into spring ball that I wanted to work on, and I feel like I got better at that," Allar said. "And then same thing throughout summer and fall camp. I knew that there were areas I wanted to improve on and I was very intentional on improving on that.
"And between the strength staff our offensive coaches, they put us in position to go out and make progress in those areas. It's not about talking about what I want to get better at. It's about going out and doing it physically, getting a lot of reps and building the library of things that you want to have fuel for. Like when it feels good, you know how to get back into that, or when maybe something feels off you know how to correct it. ... For me, I've always known when I make progress because I'm not thinking about it anymore. I just go out and play and it happens because of how much I've repped it."
