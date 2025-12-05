Jason Kelce Had Sweet Message to Brother Travis After Receiving Honor From Chiefs
The Chiefs named tight end Travis Kelce their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the second straight year. Each year, all 32 teams nominate one player on their team for the award to recognize their contributions in the community and on the field.
“Chiefs Kingdom, what’s going on everybody?” Kelce said after being nominated for the award. “Just wanted to say thank you and how honored I am to be the Kansas City Chiefs Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee again this year. I cannot say enough about what this community means to me. It’s such an honor year in, year out, but I think all the credit goes to this community. You guys show up on Sundays, foundation events, for each other. ... It’s one of the most beautiful things I get to experience as a player is trying to give back in this community and seeing how much you guys support each other.”
Kelce became the Chiefs’ nominee thanks to his work with his nonprofit, Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, which aims to empower disadvantaged youth in Kansas City by providing them resources in education, business, athletics, STEM and the arts. He has also worked with Operation Breakthrough, which provides extracurricular activities for youth in the city including graphic design and the culinary arts.
“Congrats Taviola, the way you have impacted the game, your community, and your team is second to none,” Kelce’s brother, Jason said. “So incredibly deserving of this award, couldn’t be prouder!”
The winner of the award will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 5, and they will win $250,000 for their non-profit of choice. The nominee from each team, including Kelce, will receive $40,000 for their non-profit of choice.