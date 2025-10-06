Penn State's Drew Allar Makes a Promise After Gut-Wrenhing Loss to UCLA
PASADENA, California | Quarterback Drew Allar nearly led Penn State to a comeback win Saturday against UCLA. His next comeback attempt will be an order of magnitude more difficult, but Allar made this promise.
"I’m going to throw 100 percent of my heart and effort into it and do whatever I need to do to get us right," Allar said after the Nittany Lions' 42-37 loss to UCLA. "I can promise that I will do everything in my power to pour my heart and soul into it every day and come out with a different outcome each week.
"I’m not looking into the future. I’m not looking into the past. What we can control are our actions from now until tomorrow morning. Learn from it. Flush it. Come out with an attitude of swinging. Our backs are against the wall. We have to come out swinging every day."
Penn State certainly is reeling after starting 0-2 in the Big Ten for the first time under head coach James Franklin (2020 notwithstanding). The Nittany Lions fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since early 2022 and still face a playoff elimination game Nov. 1 at top-ranked Ohio State.
Yet on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, after playing his best game of an erratic season, Allar defiantly said Penn State isn't out of it. Asked whether the Nittany Lions still have a chance at the playoff, Allar responded, "What do you think?" Then he said, "Yes."
Allar shouldered the blame for Penn State's first loss of the season, a double-overtime stinger against Oregon which he ended by throwing an interception. He didn't have to do that this time. Allar led two second-half scoring drives, ran for a career-high 78 yards and loaded the Nittany Lions onto his back for a comeback from a 20-point halftime deficit.
The quarterback scrambled for Penn State's two longest runs of the game, for 27 and 20 yards, and converted a 3rd-and-9 with a dazzling sidestep of a UCLA blitzer. He threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to tight Khalil Dinkins on essentially the same play call where he threw the interception against Oregon.
"He's a baller, man, and I'll ride behind him every single day," receiver Kyron Hudson said.
Yet Allar also headlined Penn State's most important offensive call of the day, a 4th-and-2 at the UCLA 9-yard line with 40 seconds to play. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki sent receiver Trebor Pena in motion but called a draw to Allar, which UCLA's defense anticipated and blew up. Defensive back Scooter Jackson stunted inside and stuffed Allar for a 3-yard loss, effectively ending the game.
"It was a QB power read," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "We had an opportunity to get the ball on the edge, get the quarterback downhill based on the read. They brought edge pressure, which we knew was coming. They beat the block and got penetration. They had two guys at the point of attack for the ball carrier, which would have been Pena, but also Drew. Give them credit for the aggressive call."
Allar didn't blame the call, saying that "unfortunately [UCLA] had a really good call on it." He also Kotelnicki's game plan, one that prioritized running back Nicholas Singleton (11 carries, 39 yards) and led to lead running back Kaytron Allen getting just eight carries and not being on the field for that series.
"No," Allar said when asked whether the offense felt extra pressure in the game. "Our job as the offense is to go out and score points. We didn’t score enough points today. Our job is to put points up on the board on every possession, whether it’s a field goal [or touchdown]. We didn’t do that today. We did fight. There’s no lack of resiliency in this team. We have to find a way to come out with a different result."
Allar ultimately completed 73 percent of his passes, his best passing day against a Power 4 opponent since he went 21-for-28 against Minnesota last November. Since then, Allar had recorded just one completion rate above 60 percent against Power 4 teams. He was 14-for-25 in the loss to Oregon.
Yet this loss didn't land on Allar. And afrer the game, the quarterback said he's ready for what's next.
"I firmly believe we have one of the best cultures in college football," Allar said. "I don’t think one or two games defines us. It’s going to be how we respond to this. It’s a bump in the road, for sure. With our backs to the wall, there’s no other team or coaching staff I’d rather be in this situation with."