Penn State's James Franklin Taps 'Emotional' Side During Radio Show
Penn State coach James Franklin said the Nittany Lions went through a tough week after their loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, which prompted "some honest conversations with everybody, including myself."
Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium on Saturday against Northwestern seeking to start a seven-game win streak to return to the College Football Playoff. On his weekly radio show, Franklin leaned into the "culture" he has established over the past 11 years as the way to do that.
"The culture is the reason why last year we were a game away playing for the national championship, and that same culture is is important right now when times get tough," Franklin said.
Franklin covered a variety of topics during the Penn State Coaches Show, including his personal approach, how the team has responded and what he would like to see Saturday from the fans. Here's the rundown of what Franklin had to say.
On the team's leadership
Penn State has a veteran roster with several multi-year captains, including quarterback Drew Allar and linebacker Dom DeLuca. Franklin said that, after consecutive Big Ten losses, the team's leadership group needs to take control.
"This is when leadership matters most," Franklin said. "And anybody can lead when things are going well. You're going to show your true character, you're going to show your true leadership, when times are tough. And that's not just me. That's the players, that's the coordinators, that's all of us.
"And I will say this. I mean, trust me, we understand this, and I've been here for 12 years, so I get it. There's nothing better than 110,000 fans when we win. When times get tough, you feel the same passion, but you can't have it one way without the other. So we embrace it, we acknowledge it, we own it all. And the good thing is, we've got Saturday to get back out there on the grass and give people something to be excited about."
On his 'fiery' and 'emotional' side
Franklin sounded more energized during the radio show than he did at his weekly press conference Monday. That day, Franklin had to be reminded about his opponent scouting report, which he delivers at the top of every opening statement. Three days later, Franklin had some of his fire back.
"I'm a fiery guy. I always have been," Franklin said. "I'm an emotional guy, always have been. I'm going to be true to who I am, but that's what this position is all about, what this game is all about. It's about solving problems, leading people, and being extremely motivated. I love it all, and I embrace it all — the good, the challenging times, all of it."
On what to expect from the fans
Penn State was booed at home against Oregon and on the road against UCLA, so Saturday's environment against Northwestern could be more of the same. Franklin asked for support, and not only for the team on the field.
"I love the passion of our fan base, and they've made it very clear how how they feel at times," Franklin said. "I get it. But I will tell you this. Our players feed off of [the fans] Yes, there's going to be a ton of recruits at the game. They feed off of that.
"Obviously, we've got all the other [Penn State] coaches that use our games for recruiting weekends. That positive energy in the stadium is critical for all of us moving forward. It's important for our guys on the field on Saturday, but it's also for the importance of the future of the program, too."
On the team's inconsistent play
Franklin has referenced Penn State's offensive inconsistencies multiple times this season. He did so again on the radio show.
"We'll have an offensive play, and on one play, the left guard messes something up or gets beat just physically; the guy [on the other team] makes a play," Franklin said. "And then the next play, it's the right tackle or the tight end. It's truly getting all 11 guys on the same page together, working, chemistry, strain, finish, and then obviously the running back reading it as well. Play-action pass off of it, straining that extra minute so Drew [Allar] has time in the pocket. It's all of it.
On Drew Allar's run game
The quarterback led Penn State with 78 rushing yards against UCLA, including a 27-yard scramble in the second half that led to a touchdown. Franklin liked it and wants to see more of that from Allar.
"I think it opens his whole game up," Franklin said. "Once he runs and makes some plays with his feet, I think he gains a lot of confidence from that. I think the team gains a lot of energy from that. I also think it's a pain for the defense as well, because you try to stop the run, then they try to stop the pass, then the quarterback is able to take off with his feet. That's a big part of his game over the last two years, and we need to play into that a little bit more."
On a week of self-scouting
Penn State's staff spent the immediate aftermath of the UCLA loss looking inward, especially at the team's tendencies.
"When things are going really well, you look at yourself self-scout to say, 'What tendencies do we have?'" Franklin said. "And tendencies aren't always a bad thing, right? That means you're doing something good, and then you want to do some things to give people second thoughts and some doubt to break tendencies.
"When you're really trying to get things going, it's the opposite. You look at the tendencies that maybe you were doing well but not emphasizing enough and lean into them a little bit more."
Penn State hosts Northwestern on Saturday at Beaver Stadium for its annual homecoming game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.