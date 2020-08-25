When Penn State coach James Franklin said last week that his 2020 football team had "difference-makers," he was pointing specifically to linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Both were recognized Tuesday on the AP preseason All-American Team.

Parsons and Freiermuth, both named to the first team, are among 11 first-team nominees so far who aren't playing in a 2020 fall season. Parsons, a consensus All-American last year, opted out for the 2021 NFL draft prior to the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

Freiermuth, a second-team All-American last season, has not announced whether he will play in a modified 2021 winter season.

Parsons is among three first-team players (with Purdue receiver Rondale Moore and Pitt defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman) who decided to opt out in 2020. Only Twyman plays for a team currently preparing for a fall season.

Ohio State led Big Ten teams with three nominees: guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade on the first team and quarterback Justin Fields on the second team.

The AP All-American Team continued a long list of preseason watch-list nominations for Penn State players. Here's a breakdown of the individual awards for which Lions have been nominated.

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Hornung Award: Journey Brown

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons

Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar

Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

Manning Award: Sean Clifford

Maxwell Award: Journey Brown, Micah Parsons

Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade

Wuerffel Trophy: Sean Clifford

