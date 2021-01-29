Two Penn State quarterbacks entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in January, and there's a new offensive coordinator. So what's next?

Three quarterbacks have transferred from Penn State since last June, with Will Levis becoming the latest to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Levis joined Micah Bowens, who signed with Oklahoma in January, in planning his departure following the Lions' 2020 season.

What's happening in Penn State's quarterback room? It's a mix of fit and expectation, furthered by the hiring of a new offensive coordinator. Penn State's quarterback room is changing. And it might not be finished.

Here, then, is a look at the position, its strengths and shortfalls and what else may loom in the transfer portal.

A frank assessment

During his recent postseason media session, coach James Franklin offered a clear-eyed evaluation of his quarterbacks' 2020 performances.

"I wouldn't say that we took a step in the right direction," Franklin said. "I wouldn't say that we have built on the year before."

Franklin made the statement considering the metrics he holds important for quarterbacks: touchdown-to-interception ratio, completion percentage, third-down conversion rate and, at the top, won-loss record.

Comparisons are difficult, since Penn State played four fewer games in 2020, but there was one notable statistic: The TD/INT ratio was 25-9 through 13 games in 2019 and 17-9 last season.

Further, of the team's 16 turnovers, 14 were attributed to Clifford and Levis. And turnovers prompted Franklin to start Levis in place of Clifford against Iowa, then to return to Clifford during the game.

"We had different starters, different rotations," Franklin said. "There's a number of reasons for that. But I think that's another big part of this: getting back to that position playing at a higher level and even taking the next step [to] playing really high-level football. I think we all know, whether it's NFL, college or high school, that position is critical to your overall team success."

Who's returning?

Here's a look at Penn State's scholarship quarterbacks during winter drills. This further could change.

Sean Clifford: The two-year starter was uneven last season, throwing a career-high nine interceptions and fumbling twice. Though he was third in the Big Ten in passer rating (137.45), Clifford mixed some assertive throws with more moments of inaccuracy.

"Sean obviously has done some good things," Franklin said. "He was part of winning 11 games the year before."

Ta'Quan Roberson: He did not play as a redshirt freshman, missing some time during the season because of an undisclosed injury. Roberson now becomes the No. 2 quarterback as the team heads into spring.

"It's going to be important for us to get a better understanding of where Ta'Quan is at in his development," Franklin said.

Christian Veilleux: An early enrollee as part of Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, Veilleux will benefit from participating in spring drills. He's a 6-4, 200-pound quarterback who broke Dwayne Haskins' single-season passing record at The Bullis School in Maryland in 2019. That's also the last time he played football, since his school's 2020 season was canceled.

"We need to develop that third quarterback," Franklin said.

A change in philosophy

New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich won't re-up the running-quarterback gameplan Penn State employed, particularly during the season's second half.

Levis led Penn State in carries three times and tied running back Keyvone Lee in another game. Clifford led Penn State in carries twice.

Ultimately, Clifford and Levis combined for 45 percent of the team's carries (181 of 402), a major increase over the previous season (32 percent). That's not the offense Yurcich wants to run at Penn State. And Franklin doesn't want to see it.

Levis might have seen how he was used and figured his best chance to play was elsewhere.

To the portal?

It's quite likely Penn State is mining the NCAA Transfer Portal for a quarterback. The team has time to find a fit, considering more quarterbacks will decide to transfer after spring drills.

But who can Penn State expect to find there? Most transfer quarterbacks are like Levis, looking for a fresh opportunity. It's also difficult for a first-year quarterback to arrive during the summer and take the starting rein.

Further, Penn State has to be very open about its portal plans with the players, particularly Clifford. He is a two-year starter entering his fourth year in the program. That's a lot of incumbency. Clifford's younger brother Liam also is joining the program this season, and the two no doubt would love to play together.

But family ties and a starting legacy won't guarantee the job, particularly in another offense. This will be the third Clifford has to learn. A new quarterback certainly could come in, wow the coaches and win the job.

Franklin certainly made clear that he will entertain the idea of exploring transfer options at quarterback.

"We're going to be as aggressive as we have to be at every position to help our football program," the coach said. "And if there's something that makes sense and clearly makes us better, then we're going to look at it. And that's a responsibility that we have to have for our entire organization. And for every position."

