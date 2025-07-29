Penn State's Top Story Lines Ahead of 2025 Training Camp
Months of anticipation come to an end this week as Penn State officially begins preparations for the 2025 college football season. Coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions open camp Wednesday with a month to prepare for the Aug. 30 season-opener against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.
Training camp marks the beginning to one of the most anticipated seasons in program history. But why should fans get excited about Penn State football camp? Here are some story lines to watch as the Nittany Lions prepare for the 2025 campaign.
What injuries are affecting Penn State's roster?
Penn State had a lot of talent shelved during parts of last season and spring drills. Their returns are vital to a championship run. Notably, right tackles Anthony Donkoh and Nolan Rucci were sidelined during spring practice with injuries.
Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said that there is a competition between Donkoh and Rucci for the starting right tackle spot. While Donkoh started until his season-ending injury late in 2024, Rucci was exceptional during the playoffs and begins camp with a slight edge.
Defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. was cleared to practice for the start of camp, as reported in June by Tyler Donohue of Lions247. Ford is a vital piece for a Penn State defensive tackle group that is thin on experience.
Linebacker Tony Rojas also was absent during spring practice with a shoulder injury. Strength coach Chuck Losey said that he expected Rojas to be at full strength to begin camp. One player apparently unbothered by injuries is running back Kaytron Allen, whom Franklin said had the first truly healthy offseason of his career.
RELATED: What we learned about Penn State at Big Ten Football Media Days
How will Penn State adjust to Jim Knowles’ defense?
Knowles joins Penn State as the highest-paid coordinator in college football, and for good reason. He has pioneered some of the game’s best defenses the past several years at Ohio State. But with a complex scheme that needs to be implemented, how quickly will the Nittany Lions absorb it?
Franklin said in March the team plans to run the 4-2-5 base defense (four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs) that Knowles ran at Ohio State. Knowles also likes to deploy three safeties often. “I couldn’t be happier about that, me being a safety and having coach [Knowles] come here,” returning starter Zakee Wheatley said.
Franklin has said that he hired Knowles to elevate Penn State's defense, not overhaul it. Training camp will provide an opportunity to see how that process is going.
What’s new for Year 2 of Andy Kotelnicki’s offense?
Kotelnicki is regarded as one of the best offensive coordinators in the country and now has arguably the best group of offensive personnel at his disposal. Summer camp will show if Kotelnicki stays true to his playbook, relying heavily on the run game, or if he intends to air it out more this year with Allar in Year 3.
Additionally, camp will show how Kotelnicki plans to use the three new transfer receivers in his scheme.
Who takes over as the lead receiver?
With Tyler Warren’s exit to the NFL, Allar’s favorite target is gone. Since December, Franklin has added three receivers through the transfer portal, any of whom could be Allar’s new first read. Will it be Kyron Hudson, a reliable security blanket with sure hands? Trebor Peña, who can run a full route tree? Or Devonte Ross, the elite downfield threat? Or will Allar simply just spread the ball among the three?
RELATED: How Penn State's transfer receivers made an impact this summer
Who backs up Drew Allar?
It is a true competition for QB2 between Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik as camp opens. Grunkemeyer has the edge because he was healthy last season, as Smolik was sidelined for all of 2024 with an injury. Franklin said Smolik looked good in spring drills and showed no rust, although the quarterback hasn’t seen game action since 2023.
Grunkemeyer took the reins in 2024 as Penn State’s third-string quarterback following Smolik’s injury. The Ohio native was thrust into the backup quarterback role in the College Football Playoff following Beau Pribula’s transfer and saw snaps against SMU in the opening round.
Franklin noted several times during the spring that the Grunkemeyer-Smolik duel is real.
Who will be Penn State’s No. 3 running back?
With Allen and Nicholas Singleton locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, all eyes shift to the third-string competition at running back. Franklin said he intends to play three backs this year, and there are a plethora of players vying for the third role.
Quinton Martin Jr., who was 247Sports' No. 6 running back in the 2024 recruiting class, seems to have an early lead. Martin saw a limited role last year in light of teammate Cam Wallace’s season-ending injury. Wallace returns, though the major competitor to Martin is redshirt freshman Corey Smith, who showed flashes in 2024 with a productive 152-yard, 22-carry season.
Freshman Tikey Hayes is another player to watch as he enrolled early and had a strong showing in April’s Blue-White Game. Hayes was a 4-star prospect in Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. In all, Penn State might have the best and deepest running backs room in the nation.