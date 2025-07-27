How Penn State's Transfer Receivers Made an Impact This Summer
Penn State coach James Franklin made one of the most important transfer portal moves nationally this offseason by signing wide receiver Trebor Peña. Peña’s addition completed the Nittany Lions’ revamp of their receivers room that started with the acquisitions of Kyron Hudson from USC and Devonte Ross from Troy.
But despite leading the ACC in receptions in 2024, Peña, along with Hudson and Ross, came to Penn State with a perspective that fit the room. Penn State wide receivers coach Marques Hagans is thrilled for the outlook of his new and improved position group.
“I think that [Peña’s] a really good addition, and the leadership and experience that he has is invaluable,” Hagans said in June. “And I think he’s joined the room, not in a way from an ego standpoint, of like, 'this is what I’ve done.' It’s like, ‘What do you guys need me to do?’ Kyron has been the same way, and Devonte, and I think they’re starting to find their own way throughout the team and earn respect.”
Added quarterback Drew Allar, "They've been great for our room. One thing about all of them is, they came in and put their head down and worked. They were not coming in entitled to anything. They earned everybody's respect, from the players' standpoint, on the offensive side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball and from the coaching staff. Those guys will put their head down and work and they're unselfish and that sort of way."
Penn State signed Hudson and Ross from the winter portal window in 2024, and while it only lasts 20 days, it is far lengthier than the spring portal in which Peña signed. The spring portal is open for just 10 days, which leaves a hectic situation for both the coaches and players who need to find the right fits.
Franklin had connections at Syracuse that were able to give them honest answers about the sixth-year receiver.
“We knew guys at Syracuse that we could trust and get honest answers from,” Hagans said. “Just verification of people saying the same things, which, okay, everybody’s not going to make up lies. So that kind of condensed a seven-window period that almost feels like he had an establishment of like a few months, and that helped.”
RELATED: Penn State Football 2025 preview: Remaking the receivers room
Regardless of the time, Peña seemed to know what he wanted when he entered the portal. Hagans said that Peña communicated, “This is what I’m looking for coach, and I want to make sure I find it.” He compared Penn State to another school or two and it didn’t take long for him to commit. His teammates Hudson and Ross did the same.
“I think he knew right away when he went into the portal, what he was looking for,” Hagans said. “I think he looked at a couple places, and I think he knew right away what he wanted to do and he didn’t want to waste a lot of time. You like kids like that, who know what they’re looking for and not about all this other stuff.”
“Kyron and Devonte were very similar,” Hagans said. “It wasn’t a big recruiting thing. More of like, ‘I want to see all this stuff, I know what I want, these are the three or four places I’m looking at.’ And when they knew, they pulled the trigger and made it happen. Very, very thorough process by them, but also very quick to a point, because they know that they’re working against time.”
RELATED: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has a new resource in Jim Knowles
What comes with a completely new receiver room is adjustments for both the wideouts and the quarterback. Penn State starter Drew Allar has continued to gel and build chemistry with his new receivers with constant reps through the offseason.
“I think Drew does a great job of just telling the guys what he wants, but also telling the guys what he sees,” Hagans said. “And I think when that continues to happen, I think now these guys are building chemistry at a high level. There’s a lot of different moving pieces… I think he’s doing a really good job of bringing it all together.
“It’s like dating, right? You don’t like somebody and get married to them. You have to go on dates. You have to get to know them. And it’s the same thing from quarterback to receivers. We’re bringing this guy in to throw him the ball, but you’re not just going to roll out against Nevada and be great at it. You got to practice, you got to have time and you got to build that rapport. Drew might be thinking this, the wide receiver might be thinking that. Okay, well, let's sit down and let’s watch it.”
What allowed Franklin to retool the receivers room was Allar’s leadership skills. He communicates well with his receivers and is assertive when improvement is needed. And he’s doing it all with a smile.
“Drew’s a really good leader,” Hagans said. “I think he doesn’t get enough credit for the leader that he is, but he does a great job of communicating on and off the field. And the one thing I would say, you see him smiling a lot more this year. So why? You have to ask him. I think he’s really enjoying it… this will be the best time of these kids' lives.”