Penn State's Tyler Warren Wins Big Ten Medal of Honor
Former Penn State athletes Tyler Warren and Maddie Gordon earned the Big Ten Conference's highest academic and athletic award. Warren and Gordon represented Penn State in receiving the Big Ten Medal of Honor, which the conference awards to graduating athletes from each member school.
Warren won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end during his record-setting senior season with the Penn State football program. Warren made a school-record 104 receptions for 1,233 yards. He became the first player in Penn State history to catch 100 passes in a season and also set the Big Ten's single-season record for receptions by a tight end.
A first-team All-Big Ten and All-America selection, Warren ranked second in Penn State history in single-season receiving yards and fourth in Big Ten history for receptions. He tied for second in the nation in catches and seventh in receiving yards last season.
Warren finished his Penn State career as the record-holder among tight ends for receptions (153), receiving yards (1,839), touchdowns (25), receiving touchdowns (19) and career 100-yard receiving games (five). Warren placed seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting and was the first-round NFL Draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts.
Warren graduated in 2023, in three years, with a degree in advertising/public relations. He achieved a grade-point average of 3.36, according to Penn State. Warren earned a second degree in telecommunucations and was semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, considered the Academic Heisman of college football.
Gordon had an exceptional season for the Penn State softball team. Gordon, who played third base, hit .342 with 12 home runs and an OPS of 1.122. She earned All-Big Ten second-team honors and NFCA second-team all-region honors.
Gordon finished her Penn State career with 28 home runs, which ranks fourth in team history. In 2024, she helped the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than 10 years. Gordon earned a 3.93 GPA while completing a double major in Recreation, Park and Tourism management and Human Development and Family Studies.
The Big Ten awards the Medal of Honor to one male and female athlete from each school who has demonstrated academic and athletic excellence. The conference has bestowed more than 1,500 medals since establishing the award in 1915.