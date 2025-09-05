Projecting Penn State's Depth Chart in Week 2 Vs. FIU
Second-ranked Penn State played 73 players in its season-opening win over Nevada last week. The Nittany Lions should get to that number again Saturday vs. FIU, which, despite receiving a vote in this week's Coaches Poll, ranks 109th in ESPN's College Football Power Index.
Penn State introduced some intriguing new players in its opener and should re-introduce a few more against FIU. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said he expected two projected defensive starters to return this week and seeks more reps for a wide receiver.
That said, here's how we project Penn State's Week 2 depth chart vs. FIU.
Penn State projected depth chart: Offense
Position
First Team
Second Team
Quarterback
15 Sr. Drew Allar
17 R. Fr. Ethan Grunkemeyer
Running Back
13 Sr. Kaytron Allen 10 Sr. Nicholas Singleton
26 R. Soph. Cam Wallace
Wide Receiver
1 Sr. Kyron Hudson
3 Fr. Koby Howard
Wide Receiver
8 6th. Yr. Trebor Pena
4 R. Fr. Tyseer Denmark
Wide Receiver
2 R. Sr. Liam Clifford
5 Sr. Devonte Ross
Tight End
16 R. Sr. Khalil Dinkins
85 Soph. Luke Reynolds
Left Tackle
66 Sr. Drew Shelton
64 R. Fr. Eagan Boyer
Left Guard
71 R. Jr. Vega Ioane
54 R. Soph. T.J. Shanahan
Center
53 6th Yr. Nick Dawkins
52 R. Jr. Dom Rulli
Right Guard
68 R. Soph. Anthony Donkoh
50 Soph. Cooper Cousins
Right Tackle
72 R. Sr. Nolan Rucci
70 R. Fr. Garrett Sexton
Penn State offensive depth chart notes
- Penn State announced 14 starters before the opener vs. Nevada, something it will continue doing. That includes two running backs, two tight ends and three receivers. The reason? Franklin likes to reward players by recognizing them as starters, which bears out in the final snap counts. For instance: Singleton and Allen played an identical 28 offensive snaps against the Wolf Pack. Uncanny how they manage that.
- Ross' playing time should continue to increase vs. FIU. He played 18 snaps against Nevada, while starter Liam Clifford played 32. Expect those totals to draw closer during the non-conference schedule.
- The starting offensive line shouldn't change Saturday, as Shelton, Donkoh and Dawkins each played 50 of the team's 71 offensive snaps. Shanahan (34 snaps) got plenty of work in the second half and jumbo formations that Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki tried.
- One more line note: The second team represents a line of players in the two-deep, not necessarily the next-man-up in a necessary situation. For instance, Rucci likely would move to left tackle if something happened to Drew Shelton. Likewise, Donkoh would move to right tackle to replace Rucci. But Penn State last week was able to play several young linemen, notably true freshman Owen Aliciene, who got 22 snaps at left tackle, where redshirt freshman Eagan Boyer was out for the game.
- Cam Wallace made an inspiring return from a 2024 injury last week and appears to have earned the No. 3 spot at running back.
Penn State projected depth chart: Defense
Position
First Team
Second Team
Defensive End
33 Sr. Dani Dennis-Sutton
19 Fr. Chaz Coleman
Defensive Tackle
28 Sr. Zane Durant
39 R.Soph Ty Blanding
Defensive Tackle
50 6th Yr. Alonzo Ford
54 R. Fr. Xavier Gilliam
Defensive End
44 R. Fr. Jaylen Harvey
36 6th Yr. Zuriah Fisher
Linebacker
13 Jr. Tony Rojas
32. R. Jr. Keon Wylie
Linebacker
24 Jr. Amare Campbell
0 R. Sr. Dom DeLuca
Cornerback
3 Jr A.J. Harris
5 Fr. Daryus Dixson
Cornerback
2 R. Jr. Audavion Collins
9 Jr. Elliot Washingon II
Nickel
7 Jr. Zion Tracy
17 R. Fr. Kenny Woseley Jr.
Safety
5 R. Sr. Zakee Wheatley
10 Soph. Dejuan Lane
Safety
3 R. Fr. Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
16 Jr. King Mack
Penn State defensive depth chart notes
- Franklin said he expects two projected starters to return: end Zuriah Fisher and nickel cornerback Zion Tracy. Neither played in the opener vs. Nevada. Fisher has not played since the 2023 Peach Bowl, but Franklin sung the sixth-year senior's praises through the preseason. If he doesn't start (Harvey did last week), Fisher should get reps. Likewise Tracy in the secondary. That role last week went to Kenny Woseley Jr., who tied for a team-high 34 defensive snaps. Tracy was the starting nickel for most of preseason.
- Campbell started with Rojas in the middle of Penn State's defense and communicated with coordinator Jim Knowles on play calls. He said the system went smoothly for the opener. DeLuca wears the helmet comms system when Campbell isn't on the field and played 25 snaps, just as Campbell did. DeLuca multi-tasks at linebacker for the Nittany Lions.
- Penn State was fortunate to be frugal with defensive stars Dennis-Sutton and Durant, who combined to force two fumbles and intercept a Nevada pass. Durant played just 26 defensive snaps, Dennis-Sutton 25. That's a bonus of the non-conference schedule.
- Belgrave-Shorter left no doubt that he earned a starting spot at safety, playing 34 snaps. That was even more than Wheatley, who got a nice rep-count break at 20.
Penn State projected depth chart: Special teams
Position
First Team
Second Team
Kicker
94 R. Soph. Ryan Barker
98 Fr. Matthew Parker
Punter
99 R. Sr. Gabriel Nwosu
14 Sr. Riley Thompson
Punt Returns
8 R. Sr. Trebor Pena
5. Sr. Devonte Ross
Kickoff Returns
10 Sr. Nicholas Singleton
16 Jr. King Mack
Penn State special teams depth chart notes
- Gabriel Nwosu made one of the biggest, and quietest, preseason moves by unseating two-year starting punter Riley Thompson. It was no small accomplishment. Thompson is Penn State's career-leader in punting average and was all-Big Ten last season. But Nwosu turned the corner on his consistency to win the role. Perhaps he'll punt Saturday; Nwosu didn't get the chance vs. Nevada, as Penn State scored on its first nine possessions.
- Evidently, Nwosu also pressed Barker for the starting job at kicker. Barker ultimately won it again and made four field goals vs. Nevada. But watch for Nwosu on potential long-range attemps. Franklin said he made a 62-yarder at Beaver Stadium during the preseason.
- Mack gives Penn State more options in the return game following his 73-yard kickoff return in the opener. Penn State doesn't need to trot Singleton and Allen out there any longer. Pena appears to be the No. 1 punt-returner.