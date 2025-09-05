All Penn State

Projecting Penn State's Depth Chart in Week 2 Vs. FIU

The second-ranked Nittany Lions host the Panthers in a non-conference game at Beaver Stadium.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada.
Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Second-ranked Penn State played 73 players in its season-opening win over Nevada last week. The Nittany Lions should get to that number again Saturday vs. FIU, which, despite receiving a vote in this week's Coaches Poll, ranks 109th in ESPN's College Football Power Index.

Penn State introduced some intriguing new players in its opener and should re-introduce a few more against FIU. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said he expected two projected defensive starters to return this week and seeks more reps for a wide receiver.

That said, here's how we project Penn State's Week 2 depth chart vs. FIU.

Penn State projected depth chart: Offense

Penn State offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada.
Penn State offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68) in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position

First Team

Second Team

Quarterback

15 Sr. Drew Allar

17 R. Fr. Ethan Grunkemeyer

Running Back

13 Sr. Kaytron Allen 10 Sr. Nicholas Singleton

26 R. Soph. Cam Wallace

Wide Receiver

1 Sr. Kyron Hudson

3 Fr. Koby Howard

Wide Receiver

8 6th. Yr. Trebor Pena

4 R. Fr. Tyseer Denmark

Wide Receiver

2 R. Sr. Liam Clifford

5 Sr. Devonte Ross

Tight End

16 R. Sr. Khalil Dinkins

85 Soph. Luke Reynolds

Left Tackle

66 Sr. Drew Shelton

64 R. Fr. Eagan Boyer

Left Guard

71 R. Jr. Vega Ioane

54 R. Soph. T.J. Shanahan

Center

53 6th Yr. Nick Dawkins

52 R. Jr. Dom Rulli

Right Guard

68 R. Soph. Anthony Donkoh

50 Soph. Cooper Cousins

Right Tackle

72 R. Sr. Nolan Rucci

70 R. Fr. Garrett Sexton

Penn State offensive depth chart notes

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen rushes for a 12-yard touchdown in the first half of the game against Nevada.
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen rushes for a 12-yard touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Penn State announced 14 starters before the opener vs. Nevada, something it will continue doing. That includes two running backs, two tight ends and three receivers. The reason? Franklin likes to reward players by recognizing them as starters, which bears out in the final snap counts. For instance: Singleton and Allen played an identical 28 offensive snaps against the Wolf Pack. Uncanny how they manage that.
  • Ross' playing time should continue to increase vs. FIU. He played 18 snaps against Nevada, while starter Liam Clifford played 32. Expect those totals to draw closer during the non-conference schedule.
  • The starting offensive line shouldn't change Saturday, as Shelton, Donkoh and Dawkins each played 50 of the team's 71 offensive snaps. Shanahan (34 snaps) got plenty of work in the second half and jumbo formations that Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki tried.
  • One more line note: The second team represents a line of players in the two-deep, not necessarily the next-man-up in a necessary situation. For instance, Rucci likely would move to left tackle if something happened to Drew Shelton. Likewise, Donkoh would move to right tackle to replace Rucci. But Penn State last week was able to play several young linemen, notably true freshman Owen Aliciene, who got 22 snaps at left tackle, where redshirt freshman Eagan Boyer was out for the game.
  • Cam Wallace made an inspiring return from a 2024 injury last week and appears to have earned the No. 3 spot at running back.

Penn State projected depth chart: Defense

Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton hits Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy in the first half of an NCAA football game.
Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton hits Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy in the first half of an NCAA football game. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position

First Team

Second Team

Defensive End

33 Sr. Dani Dennis-Sutton

19 Fr. Chaz Coleman

Defensive Tackle

28 Sr. Zane Durant

39 R.Soph Ty Blanding

Defensive Tackle

50 6th Yr. Alonzo Ford

54 R. Fr. Xavier Gilliam

Defensive End

44 R. Fr. Jaylen Harvey

36 6th Yr. Zuriah Fisher

Linebacker

13 Jr. Tony Rojas

32. R. Jr. Keon Wylie

Linebacker

24 Jr. Amare Campbell

0 R. Sr. Dom DeLuca

Cornerback

3 Jr A.J. Harris

5 Fr. Daryus Dixson

Cornerback

2 R. Jr. Audavion Collins

9 Jr. Elliot Washingon II

Nickel

7 Jr. Zion Tracy

17 R. Fr. Kenny Woseley Jr.

Safety

5 R. Sr. Zakee Wheatley

10 Soph. Dejuan Lane

Safety

3 R. Fr. Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

16 Jr. King Mack

Penn State defensive depth chart notes

  • Franklin said he expects two projected starters to return: end Zuriah Fisher and nickel cornerback Zion Tracy. Neither played in the opener vs. Nevada. Fisher has not played since the 2023 Peach Bowl, but Franklin sung the sixth-year senior's praises through the preseason. If he doesn't start (Harvey did last week), Fisher should get reps. Likewise Tracy in the secondary. That role last week went to Kenny Woseley Jr., who tied for a team-high 34 defensive snaps. Tracy was the starting nickel for most of preseason.
  • Campbell started with Rojas in the middle of Penn State's defense and communicated with coordinator Jim Knowles on play calls. He said the system went smoothly for the opener. DeLuca wears the helmet comms system when Campbell isn't on the field and played 25 snaps, just as Campbell did. DeLuca multi-tasks at linebacker for the Nittany Lions.
  • Penn State was fortunate to be frugal with defensive stars Dennis-Sutton and Durant, who combined to force two fumbles and intercept a Nevada pass. Durant played just 26 defensive snaps, Dennis-Sutton 25. That's a bonus of the non-conference schedule.
  • Belgrave-Shorter left no doubt that he earned a starting spot at safety, playing 34 snaps. That was even more than Wheatley, who got a nice rep-count break at 20.

Penn State projected depth chart: Special teams

Penn State's Ryan Barker kicks a field goal in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada.
Penn State's Ryan Barker (94) kicks a field goal in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position

First Team

Second Team

Kicker

94 R. Soph. Ryan Barker

98 Fr. Matthew Parker

Punter

99 R. Sr. Gabriel Nwosu

14 Sr. Riley Thompson

Punt Returns

8 R. Sr. Trebor Pena

5. Sr. Devonte Ross

Kickoff Returns

10 Sr. Nicholas Singleton

16 Jr. King Mack

Penn State special teams depth chart notes

  • Gabriel Nwosu made one of the biggest, and quietest, preseason moves by unseating two-year starting punter Riley Thompson. It was no small accomplishment. Thompson is Penn State's career-leader in punting average and was all-Big Ten last season. But Nwosu turned the corner on his consistency to win the role. Perhaps he'll punt Saturday; Nwosu didn't get the chance vs. Nevada, as Penn State scored on its first nine possessions.
  • Evidently, Nwosu also pressed Barker for the starting job at kicker. Barker ultimately won it again and made four field goals vs. Nevada. But watch for Nwosu on potential long-range attemps. Franklin said he made a 62-yarder at Beaver Stadium during the preseason.
  • Mack gives Penn State more options in the return game following his 73-yard kickoff return in the opener. Penn State doesn't need to trot Singleton and Allen out there any longer. Pena appears to be the No. 1 punt-returner.

Published
Mark Wogenrich
MARK WOGENRICH

Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.

