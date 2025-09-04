How to Watch, What to Watch When Penn State Hosts FIU in Week 2
Penn State should be playing Virginia Tech on Saturday instead of FIU, which would have upgraded its non-conference schedule out of the ESPN basement. Alas, Penn State never visited Virginia Tech in 2020 because of COVID, so the Hokies canceled their scheduled return trip this season. And Penn State filled the date with the FIU Panthers, who play their home games at Pitbull Stadium.
So the Nittany Lions get another chance to play 70+ players, re-test their big-play offense and re-introduce two projected starters on offense. They also meet a team and coach who hope to "make history" at Beaver Stadium. Here's what to watch, and how to watch, when the Nittany Lions host the Panthers.
No. 2 Penn State (1-0) vs. FIU (1-0)
- When: Noon ET Saturday
- Where: Beaver Stadium
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Series History: Penn State leads 1-0
- Last Meeting: Penn State 59-0 in 2007
- Betting Line: Penn State is a 41.5-point favorite
How to watch, stream Penn State vs. FIU
Penn State will make its first appearance on Big Ten Network this season for the noon ET kickoff. Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth have the call, with Rhett Lewis reporting from the sideline. Fans can stream the game via the Fox Sports app. Can't watch? Listen to Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the Penn State Sports Network.
The Nittany Lions are big favorites again
Penn State is a 41.5-point favorite, the second straight game the Nittany Lions are favored by 40+ points. However, Penn State' didn't cover in a 46-11 win over Nevada last week. The over/under is 54.5 points.
Penn State vs. FIU story lines
- Penn State's longest run in the opener vs. Nevada was 13 yards, and that was by receiver Trebor Pena. The Nittany Lions focused on their passing game vs. the Wolf Pack, with Drew Allar going 22-for-26 and Pena and Kyron Hudson combining for 14 catches. However, backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen need some extra work Saturday. Particularly Singleton, who scored two touchdowns but gained just 19 yards on eight carries.
- Defensive end Zuriah Fisher has not played in a game since the 2023 Peach Bowl. He missed last season with an injury, was set to start vs. Nevada and was held out for precautionary reasons because of a training camp injury. Coach James Franklin said Fisher is ready to make his 2025 debut this week, a key point for a defense that needs someone to help edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton.
- Penn Sate is tied with Oregon, Texas Tech, Boston College, and USC in red-zone offense among teams with at least seven red-zone possessions. They're all perfect, though Penn State has scored the fewest touchdowns (4-for-7). The Nittany Lions kicked field goals on two possessions last week that began in the red zone. Franklin's looking for more touchdowns Saturday.
- Willie Simmons, FIU's first-year coach, called Penn State "arguably the No. 1 team in the country" with NFL talent across the field. He scouted for potential weaknesses by watching Penn State-Ohio State games. And he's heading to Beaver Stadium with perspective. "As I told the guys, up until the game, yes, every metric is stacked up against us," Simmons said. "They're bigger, they're faster, they have a bigger stadium, they have more resources, they have more NIL money, they have more coaches on the staff, everything. But at 12:02 on Saturday, the playing field is level."
Penn State players to watch
Devonte Ross: The receiver played 18 snaps in limited action vs. Nevada, but he's the downfield thrreat Penn State's explosive offense needs.
Zion Tracy: Having missed the opener, the junior cornerback returns at the nickel spot, where he'll share reps with Kenny Woseley Jr. Tracy also could reprise his role on punt returns.
Gabriel Nwosu: The nation's most interesting specialist got the week off vs. Nevada as a punter. Will he make his 2025 debut at the position vs. FIU? Penn State can't go two straight games without punting, can it?
FIU players to watch
Keyone Jenkins: FIU's quarterback is a 25-start veteran who was voted Conference USA's preseason player of the year. He went 18-for-30 for 187 yards in the opener. Teammates call him "Lights Out."
Kejon Owens/Anthony Carrie: FIU's runs a two-back set as well, with Owens and Carrie combining for 129 yards and three touchdowns vs. Bethune-Cookman in the opener. Simmons said he's looking forward to seeing how his backs compare with Penn State's Singleton and Allen.
Kenton Simmons: FIU's 260-pound defensive end is a threat up front, having made 1.5 tackles for loss in the opener.
Penn State vs. FIU predictions
Mark Wogenrich: FIU's Simmons is a fun coach who brings a a combination of why-not vision and grounded perspective to this game. He was asked this week about the David vs. Goliath metaphor and responded, "The key thing from David and Goliath was that David was prepared." So Simmons will have FIU prepared, which is good for Penn State. The Nittany Lions need some pushback in Week 2 to prove they've improved. Penn State 52, FIU 7
Amanda Vogt: If last week was any indication of how Penn State’s offense will operate, the wide receivers are going to get a lot of action against FIU. James Franklin wants his offense to be more explosive, so it’ll be interesting to see what formations and schemes Penn State deploys. On defense, Dani-Dennis Sutton is the proven commodity, but who else is going to step up? That’s a question this game hopefully answers. Penn State 55, FIU 9