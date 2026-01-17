Ranking Penn State's 11 Most Impactful Transfer Portal Signings

The NCAA Transfer Portal closed Friday, sort of ending college's two-week version of the free agency sprint. Players in the portal still have time to choose their next schools, or stay where they are, but most of the movement has concluded.

So where does Penn State stand after the January talent dance? Coach Matt Campbell signed 38 players (so far) from the portal, including walk-ons, and 23 from his former Iowa State roster. Many will compete for starting jobs; others will fill roles on the depth chart while preparing for the future.

There's talent here, enough potentially to help Penn State compete for a College Football Playoff bid as soon as next year. But 11 players stand out as starters, and even potential stars, for the Nittany Lions in 2026.

RELATED: How Penn State's outbound transfers are faring in the portal

1. Quarterback Rocco Becht

When Campbell brought most of his offensive staff, including his coordinator and quarterbacks coach, to Penn State, it seemed clear that his starting quarterback would follow. Becht always was the obvious choice to take the reins for one more season in Campbell's offense.

He'll be a fourth-year starter at Penn State, bringing with him 26 wins, 9,274 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and a career 60.7-percent completion rate. As he remakes a team, Campbell will work with the comfort of a veteran quarterback, both of whom seem energized by the move.

"We were listening to him talk yesterday, and something about him changed,"Becht told ESPN's Pete Thamel in January. "He's got the resources and people behind him and a program behind him to do what he wants to do — compete for a national championship."

2. Tight end Benjamin Brahmer

Check out Brahmer's 2025 Big 12 highlights above. The 6-7, 255-pound tight end is a game-changer: a big-bodied pass-catcher who makes his presence felt in the red zone. He led Iowa State in receptions (37) last season, averaged 12 yards per catch and scored six touchdowns.

Brahmer and returning tight end Andrew Rappleyea give Penn State a strong 1-2 punch at the position and will be centerpieces of Becht's passing game.

3. Wide receiver Chase Sowell

After three uneven seasons, Penn State's receivers get a fresh start under position coach Noah Pauley and five transfers, four from Iowa State. There isn't necessarily a headliner in the group, but Sowell (pronounced So-well) is a consistent producer who runs crisp routes, catches the ball and can make plays downfield. This could be his breakout season after three years with 500+ receiving yards.

4. Defensive tackle Siale Taupaki

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Siale Taupaki during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Rose Bowl. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Campbell and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn appear to prefer big, West Coast run-stuffers on the interior. Taupaki (6-4, 335) and Keanu Williams (6-5, 320) both played for Lynn at UCLA two years ago.

Taupaki is the team's most interesting transfer, an eighth-year player who spent time on the Bruins' offensive and defensive lines, overcame injuries and is making one more run at it. This is a fascinating move that holds promise for Penn State's run defense.

5. Safety Marcus Neal Jr.

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. runs with the ball after a interception against Kansas during the fourth quarter. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A plug-and-play safety in Penn State's defense, Neal led the Cyclones in solo tackles (40) and tackles for loss (11) and tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He was third-team All-Big 12 in his first year as a starter.

However, it's unclear how Neal will be deployed in Lynn's defense, since he played a linebacker/safety role for the Cyclones.

6. Linebacker Caleb Bacon

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels is pursued by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Caleb Bacon during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

With Penn State more likely to play three-linebacker sets under Lynn, Bacon could be that box linebacker to complement Tony Rojas when he returms. A redshirt senior, Bacon made 68 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and three sacks, for Iowa State last season. The former walk-on earned All-Big 12 honorable mention and became a co-captain.

7. Offensive lineman Trevor Buhr

Buhr, a redshirt sophomore, should slot at left guard, where he started 12 games the past two seasons. Of the linemen Campbell brought from Iowa State, Buhr (6-4, 325 pounds) is the most ready to start, though watch for Texas State's Brock Riker at center.

8. Linebacker Kooper Ebel

Iowa State Cyclones linebackers Kooper Ebel (47) and Caleb Bacon (26) celebrate a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another important linebacker transfer, Ebel started all 12 games at Iowa State last season, one of just three Cyclones to do so. He tied for the team lead in tackles (77) and made eight for loss with a sack. Ebel (6-4, 235) is a two-year starter who has proven to be a durable playmaker in the middle of the defense.

9. Running back Carson Hansen

Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht (3) hands off the ball running back Carson Hansen (26) during the fourth quarter. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hansen was the standout of Iowa State's backfield last season, bringing 971 rushing yards and a 5.1 per-carry average to Penn State. At 6-2, 220, Hansen is a consistent gainer who won't necessarily be an explosive runner. Former Ohio State back James Peoples hopes to provide that role in the offense.

10. Wide receiver Brett Eskildsen

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Brett Eskildsen runs for a touchdown against Kansas during the first quarter. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eskildsen was productive in Iowa State's offense last season, averaging 17.5 yards on his 30 receptions and scoring five touchdowns. He also generated the team's longest offensive play of the season, a 75-yard reception.

Penn State's potential for offensive explosiveness will be a key point of the preseason. Eskildsen could provide some of that.

11. Quarterback Alex Manske

Campbell recruited not only his starting quarterback from Iowa State but also the backup. Manske, a redshirt freshman, played in three games last season, going 4-for-5, and represents the position's future.

The 6-3, 220-pound quarterback was On3’s highest-rated recruit of any Big 12 team in 2025. He also was the eighth-ranked quarterback in the class and the No. 1 player in Iowa.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Football