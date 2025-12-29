What to Know About D'Anton Lynn, a Coaching Star Returning to Penn State

Penn State tried to hire D'Anton Lynn last year under head coach James Franklin. Now, it appears Matt Campbell will bring Lynn back to the Nittany Lions.

According to multiple reports, the first by Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times, Campbell is set to hire Lynn as his defensive coordinator at Penn State. Lynn would be the first major outside hire for Campbell, who has brought five assistants with him from Iowa State.

In his second season as USC's defensive coordinator, Lynn is preparing the Trojans to face TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday. Asked about the Penn State job Sunday, Lynn said he was focused on helping USC win its 10th game of the season.

After that, however, Lynn is expected to return to Penn State. Here's what to know about the Nittany Lions' projected new defensive coordinator.

Lynn and Penn State met last year

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, talks with Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin on the field prior to the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Franklin made a play for Lynn last season, when he ultimately hired Jim Knowles from Ohio State. Lynn had become a valuable coaching target in college football after just two seasons as a defensive coordinator, one at UCLA and the 2024 campaign at USC.

In 2023, Lynn helped improve UCLA's scoring defense from 90th to 14th nationally. In his first season at USC in 2024, Lynn cut USC's defensive points allowed by about 30 percent, improving the team from 12st to 47th nationally.

Lynn also led upgrades in defensive stats such as third-down conversion rate, rushing yards allowed and explosive plays allowed. In 2023, USC allowed 71 plays of 20+ yards. That number was 48 in 2024 and 40 this season.

Lynn's work caught Franklin's eye, and Penn State made a strong pitch before USC signed Lynn to an extension in January. According to the Los Angeles Times, Lynn's initial contract was worth about $2 million per season. Franklin ultimately gave Knowles a three-year deal worth more than $9 million, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

“[With] the success that he had [in 2023], obviously he's a guy that we had on our radar and have on our radar,” Franklin said. “I want to make sure I know where all the Penn State grads in the NFL and in college football are coaching, as well as Pennsylvania grads. I think that's an important piece to be aware of when you're putting your staff together.”

A standout at Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback D'Anton Lynn (8) during the game against the Houston Cougars at Cotton Bowl Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lynn was a three-time all-Big Ten cornerback at Penn State, having played for the Nittany Lions from 2008-11. He started for the 2011 team that went through one of the program's most chaotic seasons, when Joe Paterno was fired and the team played under interim head coach Tom Bradley.

Lynn made 162 tackles and four interceptions as a three-year starter. He signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent, playing under his father, Anthony Lynn, in his second season as the running backs coach for the Washington Commanders.

After a year playing in the CFL, Lynn transitioned to coaching, starting as a scout and intern for the New York Jets. He was a defensive assistant for multiple NFL teams before Bill O’Brien, the former Penn State coach, hired Lynn as assistant secondary coach with the Houston Texans in 2017.

Lynn also spent two seasons as safeties coach with the Baltimore Ravens before becoming UCLA's defensive coordinator in 2023.

A future head coach

USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has informed USC that he’s accepting the defensive coordinator job at Penn State, sources tell @CBSSports.



Massive get for Matt Campbell. Also, set to be a homecoming for Lynn, a former Penn State three-time All-Big Ten DB. https://t.co/mvL1nh38I9 pic.twitter.com/r4lC3vdw1h — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 29, 2025

Lynn's career arc is trending toward a head-coaching position soon. In fact, Penn State could be his final stop as an assistant. If he's successful with Campbell over the next season or two, Lynn will get offers as a college head coach. Lynn also could return to the NFL, where he spent five seasons as an assistant.

“I think he’s doing a really nice job," USC coach Lincoln Riley said earlier this season. "He's getting more comfortable with all things college football; not just the game, but some of the things that go on outside of the game: building rosters, dealing with players, and all that. It’s a little bit different than the NFL, and I think he’s adjusting nicely and obviously has made a tremendous impact in our program.

“I think he certainly has the capability to [be a head coach]."

