Ranking Penn State's Prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Bible values Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh quite highly. But several other Lions are worth watching.

What's the outlook for Penn State in the 2021 NFL Draft? It's top-heavy with Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh and Pat Freiermuth, according to NFL Draft Bible, but several other players are worth watching.

Six Penn State players have been invited to the 2021 NFL Draft Combine, which won't be a familiar combine at all. Instead of spending a week in Indianapolis, the former Lions are dialing their training for Penn State's Pro Day, scheduled for March 25, and will conduct medical exams and interviews elsewhere.

Parsons, Oweh, Freiermuth, Shaka Toney, Michal Menet and Will Fries will represent Penn State at this transitional form of the combine. They also represent Penn State's best bets in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The scouts at NFL Draft Bible have compiled a comprehensive database of nearly 600 players ranked by position and value. NFL Draft Bible ranks the players not only on their draft value but also on their future prospects.

A few takeaways regarding Penn State's prospects:

Parsons is the top-ranked 4-3 outside linebacker in the draft and the No. 5 prospect overall with former Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Oweh, the No. 1 player at 4-3 defensive end, is a first-round pick with a tremendously high ceiling. NFL Draft Bible projects him becoming a valuable starter in the NFL.

Freiermuth, the No. 3 overall tight end, should be a second-round pick and could be an All-Pro at his NFL peak.

Toney, who played defensive end, should turn himself into a draftable outside linebacker. Watch for Toney as a late-rounder.

And don't forget Wade. Though considered a free-agent pick at safety, Wade garnered a decent projected value.

Let's take a closer look at the Penn State players by rank, according to NFL Draft Bible. First, here's a guide to the value rankings:

10-9.6: Franchise talent

9.5-9.0: All-Pro

8.9-8.4: Solid starter

8.3-7.9: Average starter

7.8-7.4: Solid backup

7.3-7.0: Backup

6.9-6.5: Bottom of the roster

6.4-6.0: Developmental

5.9-5.5: Practice squad

Micah Parsons

Projected round: 1st

Position rank: 1st at 4-3 outside linebacker

Current player value: 8.4

Projected player value: 9.5

Jayson Oweh

Projected round: 1st

Position rank: 1st at 4-3 defensive end

Current player value: 7.2

Projected player value: 8.7

Pat Freiermuth

Projected round: 2nd

Position rank: 3rd at tight end

Current player value: 7.4

Projected player value: 8.9

Shaka Toney

Projected round: 7th

Position rank: 10th at 3-4 outside linebacker

Current player value: 6.6

Projected player value: 7.6

Michal Menet

Projected round: Free agent

Position rank: 10th at center

Current player value: 6.6

Projected player value: 7.6

Lamont Wade

Projected round: Free agent

Position rank: 21st at free safety

Current player value: 6.2

Projected player value: 7.4

Will Fries

Projected round: Free agent



Position rank: 25th at guard



Current player value: 6.2



Projected player value: 7.2

For everything NFL Draft, visit NFL Draft Bible on SI.com.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.