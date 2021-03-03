Ranking Penn State's Prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft
What's the outlook for Penn State in the 2021 NFL Draft? It's top-heavy with Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh and Pat Freiermuth, according to NFL Draft Bible, but several other players are worth watching.
Six Penn State players have been invited to the 2021 NFL Draft Combine, which won't be a familiar combine at all. Instead of spending a week in Indianapolis, the former Lions are dialing their training for Penn State's Pro Day, scheduled for March 25, and will conduct medical exams and interviews elsewhere.
Parsons, Oweh, Freiermuth, Shaka Toney, Michal Menet and Will Fries will represent Penn State at this transitional form of the combine. They also represent Penn State's best bets in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The scouts at NFL Draft Bible have compiled a comprehensive database of nearly 600 players ranked by position and value. NFL Draft Bible ranks the players not only on their draft value but also on their future prospects.
A few takeaways regarding Penn State's prospects:
- Parsons is the top-ranked 4-3 outside linebacker in the draft and the No. 5 prospect overall with former Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle.
- Oweh, the No. 1 player at 4-3 defensive end, is a first-round pick with a tremendously high ceiling. NFL Draft Bible projects him becoming a valuable starter in the NFL.
- Freiermuth, the No. 3 overall tight end, should be a second-round pick and could be an All-Pro at his NFL peak.
- Toney, who played defensive end, should turn himself into a draftable outside linebacker. Watch for Toney as a late-rounder.
- And don't forget Wade. Though considered a free-agent pick at safety, Wade garnered a decent projected value.
Let's take a closer look at the Penn State players by rank, according to NFL Draft Bible. First, here's a guide to the value rankings:
- 10-9.6: Franchise talent
- 9.5-9.0: All-Pro
- 8.9-8.4: Solid starter
- 8.3-7.9: Average starter
- 7.8-7.4: Solid backup
- 7.3-7.0: Backup
- 6.9-6.5: Bottom of the roster
- 6.4-6.0: Developmental
- 5.9-5.5: Practice squad
Micah Parsons
- Projected round: 1st
- Position rank: 1st at 4-3 outside linebacker
- Current player value: 8.4
- Projected player value: 9.5
Jayson Oweh
- Projected round: 1st
- Position rank: 1st at 4-3 defensive end
- Current player value: 7.2
- Projected player value: 8.7
Pat Freiermuth
- Projected round: 2nd
- Position rank: 3rd at tight end
- Current player value: 7.4
- Projected player value: 8.9
Shaka Toney
- Projected round: 7th
- Position rank: 10th at 3-4 outside linebacker
- Current player value: 6.6
- Projected player value: 7.6
Michal Menet
- Projected round: Free agent
- Position rank: 10th at center
- Current player value: 6.6
- Projected player value: 7.6
Lamont Wade
- Projected round: Free agent
- Position rank: 21st at free safety
- Current player value: 6.2
- Projected player value: 7.4
Will Fries
- Projected round: Free agent
- Position rank: 25th at guard
- Current player value: 6.2
- Projected player value: 7.2
