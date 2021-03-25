WrestlingFootballBasketballHockeySI.com
Penn State Pro Day Tracker

NFL scouts are at Penn State to test eight former Nittany Lions at Pro Day. We're tracking all the results here.
It's Pro Day at Penn State, where eight former Nittany Lions look to impress NFL scouts and get on their way to that second contract.

We'll have updates throughout the day, with testing results, interviews and insight into the scene at Penn State's Holuba Hall.

To get you started, here are a few stories previewing the action. And check out the video above, in which NFL analyst Jim Mora explains why the 40-yard dash isn't that vital for defensive standouts Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh.

Who's participating?

How to watch

Former NFL coach Jim Mora on what he expects to see from Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh at Pro Day

Ranking Penn State's prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

