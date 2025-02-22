Report: Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin Resigns From Commissioners Office
Matt McGloin, the former Penn State quarterback who was elected to a Pennsylvania political role in 2023, is resigning to "explore other options outside of county government.” According to a report by the Scranton Times-Tribune, McGloin on Friday resigned as a Lackawanna County Commissioner. The resignation is effective Monday, the paper reported, and comes amid local "rumors" that McGloin is taking a position with an unnamed college football program.
In 2023, McGloin was elected to the three-member Board of Commissioners that serves as Lackawanna County's governing body. McGloin served as the board's vice-chairman and, at the time of his election, planned to continue his role as college football broadcaster with the Big Ten Network and other outlets. In his statement of resignation, McGloin said he wanted to pursue other interests.
“When I first took office in January 2024, we inherited one of the worst financial crises our county ever has seen,” McGloin in his letter of resignation. “I take great pride in having turned it around in less than one year. We have invested in infrastructure, have fought crime by helping to develop a community violence intervention and prevention strategy, and have supported local businesses.”
In a statement, fellow commissioner Bill Gaughan praised McGloin's work with the board.
“Matt and I formed a strong, progressive partnership over the past 14 months. I thank him for his hard work and wish him and his family all the best,” Gaughan said in a statement.
McGloin, a former Penn State football walk-on quarterback, started for first-year Nittany Lions coach Bill O'Brien in 2012. He ranks fourth on Penn State's single-season passing list (3,271 yards) and fifth in career passing yards (6,390). McGloin was elected to Penn State's Board of Trustees as an alumni trustee. McGloin was present for the Penn State Board of Trustees meeting Friday. In a position statement he released last year, McGloin explained why he was running for a board seat and his role in Lackawanna County government.
"I came to Penn State in 2008 without a scholarship. As a preferred walk-on, Coach [Joe] Paterno saw
something in me, and I earned a spot on the football team for the next five years," McGloin wrote. "Playing for Coach Paterno, we were there to be part of a team. To embrace our roles, not just accept them. After graduating in 2012, I took what I had learned and went on to play professional football for
seven years in the NFL and XFL, retiring in 2020. In 2016, I founded the Matt McGloin Foundation
which helps youth, veterans, and those in need throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. I have also
supported the Boys and Girls Club of Scranton, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern
Pennsylvania, the Scranton Area Foundation, and the Scranton Kiwanis Club."