Penn State Reportedly Focusing on Big 12 Coach in Lingering Search

Blake Silverman

Matt Campbell took over as Iowa State’s coach in 2016
Matt Campbell took over as Iowa State’s coach in 2016 / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Another day has come and gone in Penn State’s dragged out coaching search. However, the Nittany Lions reportedly have a new top target after Kalani Sitake decided to stay at BYU.

According to ESPN’s Max Olson, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has emerged as the focus of Penn State’s head coaching search. There is mutual interest between the two sides, and Campbell is expected to meet with Penn State after the school initiated contact with him Wednesday. Olson reported that Penn State has also engaged at least three other candidates in the past three days. It’s still early in the process with Campbell and any hire would require additional steps and board approval.

Once Sitake turned down Penn State’s offer, multiple Nittany Lions players took to social media to blast the school’s process and push for interim coach Terry Smith to get the job. Players held up “hire Terry Smith” signs after they beat Nebraska in their final home game on Nov. 22. Penn State and its players have been through the ringer this year, beginning the season with title hopes only for James Franklin to be fired after three straight losses.

Penn State finished the season 6-6, but won its final three games of the year under Smith. As a consequence of nearly two months without a head coach, the Nittany Lions had one of the saddest National Signing Days on Wednesday with two pledges and the 133rd-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Now, maybe Campbell is the answer to the lingering search. He took over for Iowa State in 2016 and holds a 72-55 record leading the Cyclones after an 8-4 record this season. He spent four seasons as Toledo’s head coach before jumping to Iowa State.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

