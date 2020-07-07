Should Bill O'Brien Be on BTN's All-Decade Team?
Mark Wogenrich
Penn State had modest representation on the Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team, not surprising considering the program's tumultuous decade.
The network recognized four Lions, notably running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Allen Robinson, who were named to the first-team offense. Guard Stefen Wisniewski and linebacker Michael Mauti were named to their respective second teams.
One question, though: Should BTN have found a space for former Penn State coach Bill O'Brien?
BTN named former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio as its coaches of the decade. Can't really argue with the on-field results of either call.
Meyer's teams won three Big Ten titles and the 2014 national championship. His Ohio State teams went 83-9 over seven seasons, including a 12-0 campaign during the 2012 sanction year.
Dantonio guided Michigan State to outright Big Ten championships in 2013 and '15 and a share of the title in 2011. But Dantonio's teams were 27-24 over his final four seasons, including the 3-9 campaign of 2016.
Dantonio resigned in February and was accused of NCAA violations in a since-dismissed lawsuit. A former Michigan State recruiting director filed a second lawsuit against Dantonio.
Though he spent only two seasons at Penn State, O'Brien would have been a bold choice for one of those coach-of-the-year spots. He took over a program in 2012 staggered by the Jerry Sandusky scandal and Joe Paterno's firing. O'Brien made one of his first public appearances as Penn State's coach at Paterno's funeral.
That summer, O'Brien was instrumental in holding together Penn State's football program when the NCAA announced sanctions that many football analysts thought would debilitate the program for a decade. That Penn State even fielded a 2012 football team was stunning and the subject of a documentary that called it "the greatest 8-4 season ever played."
O'Brien coached Penn State to two winning seasons before he left, turning over a program to James Franklin that was in better shape than it had any right to be. Franklin led Penn State to the Big Ten championship in his third season as head coach.
In 2017, BTN aired a segment recapping O'Brien's tenure at Penn State. It was narrated by John U. Bacon, who wrote 'Fourth and Long,' a book that, in part, detailed how the 2012 season almost didn't happen.
In 2012, Mickey Kwiatkowski, who coached O'Brien at Brown University, told me that, "in time I truly believe [Penn State fans] will say, 'Can you believe how lucky we were to get Billy O'Brien?'"
He was right. O'Brien's two-year term at Penn State certainly was among the most important football stories of the Big Ten decade. Perhaps his name should be on this list somewhere.
In the meantime, here are BTN's all-decade teams.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
RB: Saquon Barkley, Penn State
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
WR: Allen Robinson, Penn State
WR: Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
TE: Jake Butt, Michigan
T: Taylor Lewan, Michigan
G: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
G: Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
C: Billy Price, Ohio State
G: Dan Feeney, Indiana
T: Brandon Scherff, Iowa
K: Keith Duncan, Iowa
All-purpose: Braxton Miller, Ohio State
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Chase Young, Ohio State
DL: Joey Bosa, Ohio State
DL: J.J. Watt, Wisconsin
DL: Ryan Kerrigan, Purdue
LB: Josey Jewell, Iowa
LB: Chris Borland, Wisconsin
LB: Devin Bush, Michigan
CB: Desmond King, Iowa
DB: Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State
S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
S: Malik Hooker, Ohio State
P: Mike Sadler, Michigan State
All-purpose: Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
Coach: Urban Meyer, Ohio State
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
RB: Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin
WR: Rondale Moore, Purdue
WR: Jared Abbrederis, Wisconsin
TE: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
T: Gabe Garimi, Wisconsin
T: Taylor Decker, Ohio State
G: Stefen Wisniewski, Penn State
G: Kevin Zeitler, Wisconsin
C: Pat Elflein, Ohio State
All-purpose: Denard Robinson, Michigan
K: Griffin Oakes, Indiana
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Nick Bosa, Ohio State
DL: Shilique Calhoun, Michigan State
DL: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
DL: Maurice Hurst, Michigan
DL: Whitney Mercilus, Illinois
LB: Ryan Shazier, Ohio State
LB: T.J. Watt, Wisconsin
LB: Mike Mauti, Penn State
CB: Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
CB: Josh Jackson, Iowa
S: Amani Hooker, Iowa
S: Vonn Bell, Ohio State
P: Cameron Johnston, Ohio State
Coach: Mark Dantonio, Michigan State
