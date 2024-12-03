Should Penn State Have Two Heisman Candidates? Abdul Carter Thinks So
Penn State's Abdul Carter was named the 2024 Big Ten defensive player of the year, the defensive lineman of the year and a unanimous first-team selection. But should Carter's recognition end with defensive honors? The defensive end has pitched himself for a larger award.
"I feel like there's a lot of hype, and all the offensive players are recognized for the Heisman or as the best player in the country," Carter said after the Nittany Lions' 44-7 win over Maryland. "I feel like [Boise State running back] Ashton Jeanty and [Colorado receiver/defensive back] Travis Hunter, they're great players in their own respect. But I impact the game just as much, if not more, than them, and I feel like defensive players [should] get the same recognition, and we don't. I feel like the Heisman is [awarded to] the top player in the country and the best player in the country, and I feel like I'm that."
Penn State might have two players in the conversation for Heisman Trophy attention. The program already is pitching Tyler Warren, who was named the Big Ten's tight end of the year, as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Warren led the conference in catches (81), yards (978) and touchdowns (six) at the position. He joined Pat Freiermuth (2020) as the second Penn State player to win the Big Ten award. Carter and Warren were Penn State's unanimous first-team all-Big Ten selections.
"They ought to bring the Mackey Award [given to the nation's top tight end] tonight, put it on a private jet, fly it to Tyler Warren, give it to him on Sunday, and then he should get an invitation to New York [for the Heisman ceremony]," Penn State coach James Franklin said after the Maryland game.
Carter wants to add his name to the conversation. He became the seventh Nittany Lion to win the Big Ten DPOY award and first since Carl Nassib in 2015. In his first season at defensive end, Carter blossomed into one of the conference's most disruptive players. He led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (19.5), tied for second in sacks (10) and forced two fumbles.
Carter's role evolved during the season, as he lined at more spots across the defense. Penn State deployed him in pass-rush and coverage situations and shifted him behind tackle Zane Durant on third downs to capitalize on a unique look. Carter also displayed his exceptional speed across the field. At Purdue, Carter tracked down a screen pass from behind, which Franklin called his favorite play of the game.
“I mean, the play he made on the screen was phenomenal,” Franklin said. “For us, we try to spend a lot of time talking about real football people, studying the tape, NFL scouts, GMs, other college coaches. When you watch the tape, the guy is impactful. Whether it's sacks, whether it's tackles for loss, whether it's holding calls, whether it is obvious that they have a specific plan in how they're trying to limit his impact — keeping tight ends in, keeping running backs in, always sliding in his direction so there's double-team between the tackle and the guard — he is impacting the game in a number of ways, which creates opportunities for other guys on our defensive line and within our defense and causes a lot of headaches.”
Carter is peaking at the right time as well, having made 10 tackles for loss in Penn State's last five games. Penn State faces Oregon in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
"There’s still a lot of games left and a lot of weeks to get better, and you still haven’t seen the best of me yet," Carter said.
Warren, Penn State's do-everything tight end who hurdled a player vs. Maryland for the first time since high school, said he would be "honored" to represent Penn State at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Finalists will be announced Monday, and the ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 14.
"It’s obviously really cool and a big honor to be in those conversations, but I’m honestly just focused on being the best player I can be for my offense and making sure we’re doing what we can to prepare each week," Warren said. "That’s not something I’m focusing on, but I don’t want to act like it’s not a cool honor to be in that conversation."
The Big Ten coaches and media recognized seven Nittany Lions on their all-conference teams. Here's the complete list:
All-Big Ten First Team
- Defensive end Abdul Carter
- Tight end Tyler Warren
All-Big Ten Second Team
- Offensive guard Vega Ioane
- Linebacker Kobe King
- Safety Jaylen Reed
All-Big Ten Third Team
- Cornerback A.J. Harris
- Offensive guard Sal Wormley
Honorable Mention
- Quarterback Drew Allar
- Running back Nicholas Singleton
- Running back Kaytron Allen
- Receiver Trey Wallace
- Center Nick Dawkins
- Offensive tackle Drew Shelton
- Offensive tackle Anthony Donkoh
- Defensive tackle Zane Durant
- Linebacker Tony Rojas
- Kicker Ryan Barker
- Long snapper Tyler Duzansky
More Penn State Football
How Penn State made the Big Ten title game
Two Penn State assistants pitched as candidates for West Virginia coaching job
Oregon's Dan Lanning talks Penn State ahead of Big Ten title game