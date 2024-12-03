Two Penn State Assistants Pitched as Candidates at West Virginia
As Penn State prepares for the Big Ten Championship Game, the early signing period and the first NCAA Transfer Portal window, it also must engage with the coaching carousel, which waits for none of the above. And one opening could create interest in two Penn State football assistants.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman released his list of coaching candidates for the West Virginia job, which includes two Penn State offensive assistants: coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider. While Kotelnicki doesn't have direct career ties to West Virginia, Seider has personal and professional bonds at the school. He also has expressed a desire to be a head coach.
West Virginia recently fired head coach Neal Brown after a 6-6 season, and its search net will spread wide. Feldman suggested that the Mountaineers could contact Jimbo Fisher, UNLV's Barry Odom and even Rich Rodriguez about the job. Notably, Kotelnicki and Seider's names also were floated as possibilities.
Expect Kotelnicki's name to emerge for multiple jobs this offseason. In his first season as Penn State's offensive coordinator, Kotelnicki guided the Big Ten's top-ranked offense in yards per play (6.8), nurtured quarterback Drew Allar to No. 3 in the conference in passer rating and helped turn tight end Tyler Warren into a Heisman Trophy candidate. The Minnesota native has been a popular hire across Penn State's offense for his ability to teach his offense, give players ownership in it and make dad jokes.
Kotelnicki left Kansas, and his long professional relationship with coach Lance Leipold, for opportunities such as these. Whether he gives Penn State a second season as coordinator will hinge on his personal belief that he's ready to become a head coach now. And also on how much his childhood love for Penn State football might prompt another season in State College.
Seider, meanwhile, has spent seven seasons as Penn State as running backs coach, run-game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator. He has been the assistant head coach since 2023 and the program's lead recruiter in Florida. Seider has developed a love for all things Penn State but also has a compelling history at West Virginia.
Seider played quarterback at West Virginia before transferring to Florida A&M for his senior season. He returned to West Virginia for two coaching stints, as a graduate assistant in 2008-09 and as running backs coach from 2013-16. Seider earned two degrees from West Virginia and met his wife Brandi at the school. Their son Jaden received treatment for lymphoma, and great community support, while Seider coached for the Mountaineers.
Seider also has expressed how rooted he feels at Penn State and how much he wants to become a head coach. Asked this summer why he has stayed at Penn State, Seider said "things would just have to make sense" for him to leave.
"You know, it's got to make sense for growth," Seider said. "Really, that's it. I mean, you don't just leave Penn State to go to a job that doesn't help you reach your end goals. I want to be a head coach. Let's not sugarcoat it. But it's not a failure if I don't. ... I love the people that I work with. We've got a great group, and it doesn't get much better than playing here at Penn State. So it's got to make sense, not just for me but for my family and for our upward mobility."
Penn State plays Oregon in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
More Penn State Football
How Penn State made the Big Ten title game
Two Penn State football stars are getting healthy for the postseason
The Nittany Lions feel "confident" heading into the Big Ten championship game