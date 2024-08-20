The 7 Most Important Skill-Position Players in Penn State's Offense
In hiring Andy Kotelnicki as Penn State's offensive coordinator, James Franklin defined a number issues the offense had to address. Explosive plays certainly were high on that list. This was another.
"The other [element] that I’m adamant about, and that was challenging and problematic the last couple years, was the emphasis of getting the ball into your best players’ hands," Franklin said. "You’ve got to be able to do that as a playcaller, and that was a big part of this interview process with Andy."
So who has Kotelnicki as Penn State football's best offensive players? As training camp concludes and the Nittany Lions turn toward West Virginia, here's a look at seven players who will define Penn State's offense this season.
Drew Allar
Of course the starting quarterback makes this list, but Allar has done so on his terms and timeframe. As a first-year starter last year, Allar was burdened in an offense that didn't give him explosive targets in the passing game and encouraged him to take checkdown throws. This year should be different. Allar has a match for his big arm with a coordinator who not only believes in it but also is scheming to highlight it.
"How do you mitigate risk and still be explosive? It goes with design and it goes with some intention about what explosive plays look like and are," Kotelnicki said. "Obviously people think about explosive plays and think about shots down the field, and that might be part of it. But that’s not going to be all of it. [It's] the intention of setting up plays that are complementary, the intention of putting your players in their best positions possible to succeed, the intention to make sure that you are pressing the ball down the field enough, and the intention that you do have a plan or a vision for how much that needs to occur."
Kaytron Allen
The running back often gets overlooked in Penn State's offense, though he might be its foundational player. Allen averaged 5.2 yards per carry last season, lost just 17 yards on 172 attempts and scored six touchdowns. He also didn't lose a fumble and, according to ESPN, is the better NFL prospect in Penn State's backfield.
Allen looks as strong as ever, and more limber, which will make him a lead target in the passing game for Allar. "There’s not a [middle] linebacker in the country that can really cover these guys," Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider said of Allen and Singleton.
Liam Clifford
Until now, the receiver has been best known for starting an NIL agency with his older brother Sean. But Clifford begins his fourth season in the Nittany Lions' offense as one of its top receivers. Players and coaches have raved about Clifford since the spring. Head coach James Franklin said Clifford, who caught 13 passes last season, has been a training camp headliner. Strength coach Chuck Losey called Clifford's physical development and maturation integral to the offense.
Clifford might not play the field-stretching role in Penn State's offense. But he'll be on the field a lot and, with sure hands and smart routes, can provide Allar with a consistent target.
Beau Pribula
Kotelnicki delights in showcasing the occasional two-quarterback play. As Kansas' offensive coordinator last season, Kotelnicki began the game against Illinois with quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean on the field together. Daniels lined in the shotgun, Bean stood aside him and Daniels faked a handoff to Bean before throwing a completion downfield. Kotelnicki brought those kinds of plays with him to Penn State.
Since Kotelnicki has said that Pribula is "one of our best players," expect him to deploy the redshirt sophomore much more than Mike Yurcich did last season. In Pribula, Kotelnicki sees a quarterback with good speed and "elite" change of direction, making him more than a backup. Kotelnicki could devise a package for Pribula, use him alongside Allar, split the quarterback wide or even give him carries in an option environment. As a result, Pribula is confident in his potentially expanded role.
"I’d say this is the best year I’ve had," Pribula said. "I'm feeling the most comfortable I’ve ever felt. I feel really good in this offense, and I feel like I'm in a really good position."
Nicholas Singleton
Two years ago, Singleton led the then-Power 5 in rushing plays of 30+ yards with nine. Last season, Singleton's longest run was 24 yards, and he didn't record it until the regular-season finale against Michigan State. He's due to return as Penn State's explosive-play back.
But Singleton's workload won't be limited to the backfield. He'll be a significant component of the passing game, much like Saquon Barkley was in 2017. Kotelnicki won't limit Singleton to screen passes and checkdown throws. Singleton has been running routes aggressively since last spring, both out of the backfield and lined wide. He ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash this offseason and is ready to turn that speed loose on the field.
Harrison Wallace III
Penn State hasn't had a true No. 1 receiver since Jahan Dotson caught 91 passes (12 for touchdowns) in 2021. Wallace said he's ready to be that receiver.
"It's making those spectacular plays," Wallace said recently. "When that ball is in the air, everybody knows I’m coming down with it."
To be that player, Wallace has to be healthy. He said he is after missing five games last year, including the last four of the regular season. Wallace has the speed and separation to be Allar's downfield threat and the receiver whom the quarterback trusts to make 50-50 catches. Trey Wallace, as teammates call him, has to be the alpha his position needs.
Tyler Warren
Penn State's top returning pass-catcher (34 receptions, 422 yards, 7 touchdowns) is the latest in a line of the program's NFL tight ends. Warren is 6-6, 256 pounds with hands that hold everything and underrated skills with the ball. He produced the longest play (75 yards) of Penn State's 2023 season and probably is Allar's top overall target.
Penn State has produced some NFL talent at tight end lately, and former teammate Theo Johnson said that Warren could be the best of the group.
"I’ve told everyone that he's going to be the first tight end off the board next year," Johnson said. "I think he has a chance to be an All-American, Mackey Award-winner. He’s a very special player. Since he’s been here, he hasn’t gotten the credit he deserves. I think next year with coach [Kotelnicki], he’s going to really take off."
Penn State begins the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
