The Best Super Bowl Prop Bets

The Best Prop Bets for Super Bowl LV
Sure you can make all the conventional bets on Super Bowl LV: Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite, the over/under for total points is 57.5 and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a 5/6 bet to win the MVP award.
But a world of prop betting exists outside of the game. From announcing trends to the National Anthem length to the color of the winning sports-drink bath, there's plenty on which to wager.
The site betonline.ag has compiled a bunch of these props. Here are some of the most interesting. Wager responsibly.
Length of the National Anthem
- Over/Under: 2 minutes
Length of the last 'brave' in the anthem
- Over/Under: 6 seconds
Will the anthem singer forget/omit a word of the song?
- Yes: +1200 (12/1)
- No: -5000 (1/50)
How many times will Tony Romo mention his kids/children?
- Over/Under: .5
Will the point spread or total be mentioned?
- Yes: +700 (7/1)
- No: -2000 (1/20)
What will be said first?
- COVID: -350 (2/7)
- Pandemic: +225 (9/4)
What will be said first?
- Mask(s): -250 (2/5)
- Coronavirus: +175 (7/4)
Color of liquid poured on winning coach
- Orange: 5/4
- Red/Pink: 3/1
- Yellow/Green/Lime: 4/1
- Purple: 6/1
- Clear: 6/1
- Blue: 7/1
Who will speak first in the Frito-Lay pregame commercial?
- Peyton Manning: -200 (1/2)
- Eli Manning: +150 (3/2)
Which bag will be seen first during Frito-Lay commercial?
- Lay's: 2/1
- Doritos: 9/4
- Tostitos: 9/4
- Cheetos: 3/1
Will there be a COVID vaccine commercial?
- Yes: +200 (2/1)
- No: -300 (1/3)
How many commercials will show a person wearing a mask?
- Over/Under: 2.5
What will be the first Anheuser-Busch brand commercial to run?
- Bud Light: 1/1
- Michelob Ultra: 5/4
- Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade: 9/2
- Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer: 5/1
How many commercials will feature a dog?
- Over/Under: 3½
Will there be a Star Wars commercial?
- Yes: +150 (3/2)
- No: -200 (1/2)