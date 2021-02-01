The Best Super Bowl Prop Bets

Over/under on the length of the Super Bowl National Anthem? Number of commercials with dogs? You can bet it.

Sure you can make all the conventional bets on Super Bowl LV: Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite, the over/under for total points is 57.5 and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a 5/6 bet to win the MVP award.

But a world of prop betting exists outside of the game. From announcing trends to the National Anthem length to the color of the winning sports-drink bath, there's plenty on which to wager.

The site betonline.ag has compiled a bunch of these props. Here are some of the most interesting. Wager responsibly.

Length of the National Anthem

Over/Under: 2 minutes

Length of the last 'brave' in the anthem

Over/Under: 6 seconds

Will the anthem singer forget/omit a word of the song?

Yes: +1200 (12/1)

No: -5000 (1/50)

How many times will Tony Romo mention his kids/children?

Over/Under: .5

Will the point spread or total be mentioned?

Yes: +700 (7/1)

No: -2000 (1/20)

What will be said first?

COVID: -350 (2/7)

Pandemic: +225 (9/4)

What will be said first?

Mask(s): -250 (2/5)

Coronavirus: +175 (7/4)

Color of liquid poured on winning coach

Orange: 5/4

Red/Pink: 3/1

Yellow/Green/Lime: 4/1

Purple: 6/1

Clear: 6/1

Blue: 7/1

Who will speak first in the Frito-Lay pregame commercial?

Peyton Manning: -200 (1/2)

Eli Manning: +150 (3/2)

Which bag will be seen first during Frito-Lay commercial?

Lay's: 2/1

Doritos: 9/4

Tostitos: 9/4

Cheetos: 3/1

Will there be a COVID vaccine commercial?

Yes: +200 (2/1)

No: -300 (1/3)

How many commercials will show a person wearing a mask?

Over/Under: 2.5

What will be the first Anheuser-Busch brand commercial to run?

Bud Light: 1/1

Michelob Ultra: 5/4

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade: 9/2

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer: 5/1

How many commercials will feature a dog?

Over/Under: 3½

Will there be a Star Wars commercial?

Yes: +150 (3/2)