A Former Penn State Quarterback Transfers to His 4th School
Micah Bowens II, the former Penn State quarterback who transferred from the program after one season, is on the move once more. Bowens will play for his fourth college football program this fall when he joins the roster at Bethune-Cookman. Bowens announced his decision on social media.
"Just when they thought it was over...," Bowens wrote in a post on X. "Daytona Beach, here we come."
Bowens, from Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, signed with Penn State football's 2020 recruiting class. The 3-star prospect did not play for the Nittany Lions and transferred after the season. At the time, Penn State coach James Franklin called Bowens a "dynamic playmaker."
"It's amazing how many red-eyes he jumped on by himself to fly all the way across the country to come to camp or come [attend] games," Franklin said in 2019. "Pretty impressive as a high school-aged student. [Bowens] can make plays with his feet, can make plays with his arm, can make plays with his mind.
"... I would say Micah saw probably some Trace McSorley in himself. I think these guys watch certain programs and they look at certain players and say, 'Will my game translate?' So I think Trace helped with that. He's got a little bit of a long release. He kind of winds it up a little bit, but the ball jumps off his hand. We were able to evaluate him in person as well as off of game film, and we're excited. We think he's got tremendous upside, and his family's been great too."
After Penn State, Bowens transferred to Oklahoma, where he spent two seasons but did not play. In 2023, Bowens transferred to Charlotte, where he played in one game against Florida Atlantic. He has not thrown a pass in college.
Bethune-Cookman is Bowens' fourth college program. He is a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility.
More Penn State Football
Top New Jersey defensive back commits to Penn State
How quarterback Beau Pribula could be "another great weapon" for the Nittany Lions
Could Drew Allar be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft?
Abdul Carter signs with agent Drew Rosenhaus for NIL representation
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.