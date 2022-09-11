The Most Interesting Stats of Penn State's Win Over Ohio

The Penn State-Ohio box score delivered a collection of unique storytelling numbers from the Lions' 46-10 victory at Beaver Stadium.

Among them was the busy participation report. A stunning total of 74 players took the field against the Bobcats. Penn State coach James Franklin called that one of the game's many bright notes.

"We need them all," Franklin said. "We're going to need every player on our roster. We're going to need every player in that locker room. Like I talk about all the time, all of their roles are critical for our success."

What else stood out from the Penn State-Ohio stat package? Here's a glimpse.

5: Players who made their first career receptions (Jaden Dottin. Harrison Wallace III, Kaden Saunders, Liam Clifford and Tank Smith)

8: Tackles for loss allowed by Penn State

9: Career games for quarterback Sean Clifford with a passing and rushing TD. The Lions are 8-1 in those games

9.3: Average yards per carry for Penn State's backs after adjusting for five sacks

12: True freshmen who played against Ohio

14: Consecutive regular-season, non-conference wins for Penn State

17: Players who caught a pass, two more than during the entire 2021 season

20: The Lions' streak of non-conference home wins

24: Consecutive games with a reception for Parker Washington

45: Percentage of Barney Amor's punts in two games downed inside the 20-yard line (5 of 8).

74: Percent of the total yards accounted for by Penn State freshmen (423 of 572)

179: Nicholas Singleton's rushing total, a record for a Penn State back in his Beaver Stadium debut

219: Singleton's all-purpose yardage. He also returned two kickoffs for 40 yards

271: Yardage Penn State gained on first down (of 572 total)

2002: The last time a Penn State back rushed for multiple touchdowns of 40+ yards. Singleton ran for two against Ohio; Larry Johnson Jr. ran for three against Indiana in 2002.

2018: The last time Penn State recorded a safety (vs. Pitt). The Lions had one vs. Ohio

107,306: The announced crowd for Saturday's game. It was the largest announced for a home opener since 2007.

The Lions return to the road Sept. 17 at Purdue, where they are scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.

