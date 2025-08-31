The Penn State Football Report Card: Nevada Edition
STATE COLLEGE | No. 2 Penn State left no doubt of its dominance over the Mountain West on Saturday, rolling through a 46-11 win over Nevada at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions scored on nine straight possessions, forced three turnovers and didn't give up a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter with the middle of the defensive depth chart on the field.
But this wasn't a fully satisfying victory, as Penn State left Beaver Stadium with a list of corrections to discuss. To that end, here's our first Penn State football report card of the 2025 season.
OFFENSE: B
Drew Allar produced an 85-percent completion rate and 167.4 quarterback rating against a defense that gave him access throws all day. Receivers Kyron Hudson and Trebor Pena, who combined to catch 13 of his 22 completions, clearly have built a quick rapport with the quarterback. And Nicholas Singleton continued to be a passing game threat, catching four passes for 37 yards.
But the run game? That was a bit surprising. Yes, Nevada crowded the line of scrimmage and cheated safeties forward. Yes, it tackled well (defensive lineman Dylan Labarbera, who made seven stops, is a player). But the Nittany Lions' offensive line, a burly strength of this team, occasionally labored to open big-play space for Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who combined for 62 yards on 16 carries. The longest run was by a receiver (Pena for 13 yards). There's room for improvement here, notably in the red zone, where the offense kicked two field goals after being gifted red-zone possessions. Another bright spot: Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer led a noteworthy 94-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
DEFENSE: B+
Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant combined for three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Nevada made its two biggest plays of the first half when those two were on the sideline. We knew Dennis-Sutton and Durant would drive this defense. But they need help, particularly on the edge.
Yes, Penn State allowed just 203 total yards. Yes, it forced three turnovers. Yes, it pressed Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy into throwing a fourth-down incompletion off the crossbar. But also yes, there's room for progress, especially at defensive end. The Nittany Lions certainly missed three injured edge rushers, though sixth-year senior Zuriah Fisher should return. That's a position to watch as the Sept. 27 Oregon game approaches. Otherwise, new DC Jim Knowles has a pretty strong grasp of his personnel.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B+
Kicker Ryan Barker compensated for Penn State's red-zone issues by making four field goals, all from under 40 yards. And King Mack returned a second-quarter kickoff 73 yards, which prompted a loud welcome-back cheer from the crowd (Mack transferred back to Penn State after playing at Alabama last year).
However... Penn State tried a funky two-point conversion in the second half that went completely awry. Franklin called it "disgusting." He was right.
COACHING: A-
Franklin had a 35-point win in the locker room yet still argued his way off the field, seeking an explanation for a delay-of-game penalty in the final minute. The head coach has earned his reputation about being manical for details. From an operations perspective, Penn State was crisp: no wasted penalties, no frustrating personal fouls and a successful 2-minute drill. The coaching staff also subbed frequently, particularly in the second half, and Knowles appeared to have no issues on comms. A deduction for that 2-point conversion is merited, though.
Overall: B+
A breezy win on a lovely central Pennsylvania day. Hudson appears to be an exceptional portal addition, with Pena riding shotgun. If they can maintain Allar's trust, the passing game will be dynamic. Dennis-Sutton is auditioning for the 2026 NFL Draft's first round. And the running backs conserved a bunch of reps for the postseason, if you're glass-half-full. With FIU up next, the Nittany Lions have another opportunity to beta-test a playoff contender.