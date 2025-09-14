The Penn State Football Report Card: Villanova Edition
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State coach James Franklin was in a good mood Saturday night at Beaver Stadium after the Nittany Lions' 52-6 win over Villanova. And why shouldn't he have been? His team scored 31 second-half points, exceeeded its explosive-play goals and nearly produced its second straight shutout. Only a last-play miracle touchdown from Villanova (which tested that betting line) prevented eight straight scoreless quarters.
But lurking beneath is an offense that can't get out of its own way sometimes, led by a quarterback who continues to get in his own way. Penn State has a week off before hosting Oregon on Sept. 27 and a lot to calibrate by then. That said, to the report card.
OFFENSE: C
Quarterback Drew Allar has been among the most difficult Penn State players to read this season. He can make throws like that one above, a missile through good Villanova coverage that would have beaten any defense. And then he can overthrow a swing pass to a running back (Kaytron Allen) that gets intercepted.
Allar went 16-for-29 for 209 yards and a touchdown against an FCS team, completing under 60 percent of his passes for the second straight week. By contrast, Colgate QB Zach Osborne went 15-for-30 for 239 yards, for two touchdowns and no interceptions last week. Allar's two-week completion rate is 55 percent. He was 0-for-5 on third down. And Allar also completed five passes of at least 19 yards. In a 2-minute offense, he's money. On other drives, he's maddeningly inconsistent.
As is running back Nicholas Singleton, who Penn State made the focus of its run game despite what James Franklin said afterward. “It really just has to do with who's in the game," Franklin said. OK. At one point, Singleton had 19 carries to Allen's six. Franklin and coordinator Andy Kotelnicki clearly were trying to juice the back. It kind of worked, as he finished with 84 yards on 20 carries. But Allen ran 10 times for 86 yards. There's separation between the two now. Props to tight end Luke Reynolds, who generated 46 yards after catch on his four receptions.
DEFENSE: A
Forget the last-second touchdown Villanova scored against Penn State's reserves. The defense looked faster, more active and more organized against the Wildcats than it did last week vs. FIU. Linebacker Tony Rojas said Penn State's comms worked more smoothly, which showed in the team's linebacker play. Rojas and Amare Campbell combined for five of the team's 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. Dom DeLuca got a quarterback hurry on the blitz. And defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton took advantage of a free rush lane (don't do that, Villanova) to get cornerback Elliot Washington II his second career interception.
But no play was more electric than freshman Jahmir Joseph's 49-yard interception return for a touchdown (see above). Joseph was a 4-star player in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, and the play will earn him more time.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B+
Kicker Ryan Barker is off to a hot start, converting nine of 10 field-goal attempts, including three from 40+ yards. His only miss was a blocked 53-yard attempt vs. FIU. Devonte Ross is getting closer to breaking a punt return; he took one back 34 yards vs. Villanova. Ross has been an exceptional portal addition. Penn State did give up two kickoff returns of 24 and 27 yards but sealed both from becoming bigger issues. Kolin Dinkins made a big hit on another to force a fumble that Villanova recovered, and Chaz Coleman nearly blocked a punt.
COACHING: B
Penn State's staff had a mostly productive day, despite kicking a field goal after calling for a run play on 3rd-and-6 in plus territory (maybe OC Andy Kotelnicki figured it was four-down territory). The defensive communications issues of last week appeared to go more smoothly, and Penn State scored on its drives to open the first and third quarters. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is mixing personnel adroitly, and Franklin worked until the whistle, calling two timeouts in the final 37 seconds in an attempt to hold onto the shutout.
OVERALL: B
Penn State got what it came for: a blowout win in which it outgained Villanova 465-179, averaged 13.4 yards per play and held the Wildcats to 11 first downs. Yet the Nittany Lions still had plenty to complain about — and put on the bye week "fix-it" Power Point presentation. At least the preseason is over. On to Oregon.
Up next
Penn State has a week off before hosting the Oregon Ducks in the annual White Out on Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.