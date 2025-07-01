The Preseason Hype Begins for Penn State's Nicholas Singleton
Penn State's Nicholas Singleton enters the 2025 college football season with the kind of preseason hype the Nittany Lions haven't seen for a running back since Saquon Barkley. Singleton headlines two preseason All-America teams, including the nation's oldest.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation released its preseason All-America team Tuesday, tabbing Singleton as a first-team running back with Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love. Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant made the Walter Camp top-line defense, giving the Nittany Lions two players on the first team.
In addition, Penn State guard Vega Ioane was named to the second-team offense. Penn State is among five programs with three players on the Walter Camp All-America teams, joining Alabama, Clemson, Indiana and Texas. Ohio State and Notre Dame have two each.
Singleton is central to a Penn State offense that returns a huge investment of talent from the 13-3 team that reached the College Football Playoff semifinals last season. Singleton and Kaytron Allen form the nation's top backfield, according to Pro Football Focus, that returns more than 2,000 yards of production.
Both backs surpassed 1,000 yards rushing last season and have opportunities to break Penn State's career-rushing record (held by Evan Royster at 3,932 yards) this season. Singleton ranked fourth in the Big Ten last season in average yards per carry (6.39). He also has been among the top receiving backs as well.
Singleton, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher at Penn State, returned to the Nittany Lions after a season in which he led the Big Ten in all-purpose yardage (1,805) and ranked fourth in yards per game (120.3). Singleton had an opportunity to enter the NFL Draft but returned in part because of what happened after the Orange Bowl.
“It was that moment, seeing everybody walk into the locker room, obviously sad. I couldn’t end my career in college like this," Singleton told On3. "That was a big part in me coming back.”
Durant, Penn State's lone representative on the Walter Camp All-America defensive team, returns as a third-year starter and centerpiece of the defensive line. Durant started all 16 games on Penn State's defensive line last season, finishing with 42 tackes (22 solo). Durant also made 11 tackles for loss working in front of, and alongside, Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton.
Ioane, Penn State's left guard, made the Walter Camp second team, leading an offensive line that could be among the nation's best. Penn State returns five linemen with starting experience, notably Ioane and tackle Drew Shelton on the left side. The Nittany Lions also bring back second-year starting center, and returning captain, Nick Dawkins. Ioane became a viral star last year for his blocks after going in motion.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation was founded in 1967 to recognize the former college football head coach who named the first All-America team in 1889. This year's preseason teams recognized players from eight conferences and 34 schools. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik led the first team, with Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt on the second team.
Seven Nittany Lions named to Athlon preseason teams
Athlon Sports released its preseason All-America teams July 1, with Penn State among the top vote-getters. Athlon recognized seven Nittany Lions on its All-America teams, tied for second with Alabama and Texas. Clemson leads with eight players.
Athlon also recognized Singleton on its first-team offense with Notre Dame's Love, while Ioane made the first team on the offensive line. Allen made the second-team offense as an all-purpose player, Dennis-Sutton made the second-team defensive team at end and Durant was named to the third team. Penn State's secondary is represented on the fourth team by cornerback AJ Harris and safety Zakee Wheatley.
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.