Three Nittany Lions Who Made Money at Penn State's Pro Day
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State's Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren rightly skipped workouts Friday at Penn State Pro Day, allowing their 23.5 tackles for loss and 102 receptions stand, respectively and respectfully. Carter watched his parents run the 40-yard dash, as close as he got to a stopwatch, and Warren chatted with Pat Freiermuth, who was among the big contingent of former Nittany Lions at Holuba Hall.
But for 10 other Penn State football players, Pro Day mattered. One returned to the competitive environment for the first time since the season-opening game at West Virginia. Another wanted to build on his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. And another needed Pro Day to deliver a time.
Ultimately, three Nittany Lions made money at Penn State Pro Day by either pitching their draft status or enhancing it. Here's who stood out Friday in State College.
Safety KJ Winston
The former Penn State safety ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, a remarkable time for a player who had knee surgery five months ago. Winston partially tore an ACL in practice after a phenomenal game at West Virginia, where he made 12 tackles and forced a fumble.
Since then, Winston has been rehabbing the injury, which prevented him from performing drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He arrived at Pro Day having run a full-speed 40 just once a week ago. So the time he recorded Friday, while not his best, demonstrated that his recovery is ahead of schedule.
"It was very important for me," Winston said. "Obviously I wanted a faster time but I just wanted to show I’m running. I’m doing well, running, getting stronger. It felt great."
Winston, who said he should be at full speed for NFL training camp, is a unique prospect in the 2025 draft. He's a projected second-rounder, according to ESPN's Matt Miller, but mostly has 2023 film to show in interviews. Winston ran a pre-injury 40 time in the 4.3s to but needed a new number during the pre-draft process.
"If you got hurt like he did, you want to show that you’ve come back and you’re healthy," NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger said at Pro Day.
Winston could have redshirted last season and returned to Penn State but had a process in mind. Since he was injured before Week 2, Winston had the surgery during the season and began the rehab process. Yet as a captain, he remained with the program through the College Football Playoff run.
"The big question [NFL teams have asked] is what made me decide to come out," Winston said. "That's the main thing; what was my thought process? I knew physically I was ready to go to the NFL and compete with the best of the best. But my thing was mentally. Am I mentally ready to go to the next level, because if you’re not ready you’re not going to last in that league.
"... I came in as a freshman and wanted to be a vet on the team… I had all the habits I needed to be a pro. Thinking through all that allowed me to make the decision to come out."
Linebacker Kobe King
King was the big winner at Penn State Pro Day, Baldinger said. He conducted every combine drill, running a 4.63 40-yard dash, and was solid in position drills. King also looked the part, measuring at a chiseled 6-1, 236 pounds.
"His size, his production, thw way he ran, the way he competed, I think Kobe really helped himself," Baldinger said. "If you said he's a second-round, off-the-ball inside linebacker, I'd say, great, that's what he looks like."
Like Winston, King believed he was ready for the NFL, though NIL opportunities did give him a brief pause about returning. King, who made 97 tackles last season, also believes he's made for the middle-linebacker position in the NFL.
"My level of play I feel probably was one of the best in the country from the standpoint of playing linebacker, maneuvering as a linebacker and conducting myself as a linebacker, specifically as a Mike backer," King said. "I thought I was probably the best in the country and like no other I've seen."
Cornerback Jalen Kimber
Kimber, an honorable mention all-Big Ten cornerback last season, was upset at not receiving an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. He began building his resume at Georgia and proved himself in man coverage at Florida and last season at Penn State. So he took Pro Day seriously.
Kimber ran a 4.39 40, which would have been a top-10 time at the combine. He also ran the pro shuttle in 4.22 seconds (a top-3 time) and reached 10-3 in the broad jump. The numbers got him noticed.
"I don’t think people probably expected me to run that fast," Kimber said, "or if they did, I was glad I was able to check that off their list."
Kimber felt fluid and agile in position drills, giving scouts more to consider. Though he doesn't appear in any major seven-round mock drafts, Kimber could be climbing some charts.
"I'm somebody who is going to go cover anybody and continue to be physical," Kimber said. "Everybody pretty much likes how I cover; I'm pretty sticky on the guys I do cover. That’s just my ultimate goal, to be sticky in coverage and support the run game."