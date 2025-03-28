Abdul Carter Carries a Big Presence at Penn State Pro Day, Even Without Running
STATE COLLEGE | Abdul Carter didn't run the 40-yard dash at Penn State Pro Day, but his parents did. The former Penn State defensive end provided the countdown clock. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, smiled. "I've got to see this," he said. Fans can watch that on NFL Network soon.
"That’s probably the most important piece, making my mom smile," Carter said Friday. "Making my mom laugh."
For Carter, savoring these moments has been the center of the star-turn draft process. He hasn't showcased his athleticism since the Orange Bowl, when he made two tackles for loss and forced a fumble against Notre Dame with one healthy shoulder.
He didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine in February nor at Penn State Pro Day on Friday, largely because of that shoulder. And yet every scout with a stopwatch at Holuba Hall knows what Carter can do on the field. He's probably the most exciting non-quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, believes that to bone depth, and at this point will prove it in private workouts if asked.
"Those plays he made for three years here? I want to see him make those same plays in the NFL," said NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger after Penn State Pro Day had wrapped.
These days, Carter is taking meetings with NFL teams with top-5 picks. He and his parents had dinner Thursday night at The Tavern in State College with a delegation from the Cleveland Browns, who have the No. 2 pick. After Pro Day, Carter was scheduled to meet with a group from the New York Giants, who have the No. 3 pick. Next week he visits the New England Patriots (No. 4).
Dinner with the Browns went well. "It was the first time they met my family and really saw where I come from," said Carter, who is from Philadelphia. And at this point, that's what these dinners mean.
"They obviously know what I can do on the field," Carter said. "They can learn who I am off the field."
Carter, who measured at 6-3, 250 pounds Friday, turned his one season as a Penn State defensive into a $30 million value proposition. While he led the nation in tackles for loss (23.5), Carter also lived around the ball constantly. He forced two fumbles, broke up nine passes and made 12 sacks.
"He's just an impactful player and you have to gameplan for him," Baldinger said. "If you don’t gameplan for him, you’re in trouble. If you block him with the tight end, he’s going to ruin the tight end. If you don’t cut him off on the backside, he’s going to make a tackle for loss. You think that you can turn the corner and get into the alley, and he blows it up."
And he played through it. Carter still is recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve. That's primarily why he didn't work out at Pro Day, although Carter said he's "pretty much 100 percent." "It was in my best interests," he added.
Regarding the foot stress fracture diagnosed at the NFL Combine, Carter said that was news to him as well. "I never had any symptoms, no pain," he said. "It doesn’t bother me now. It didn’t bother me during the season."
Carter will attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay and continues to pitch himself as the No. 1 overall prospect. He can play multiple defensive positions, impacts games and, as Baldinger said, requires teams to scheme for him. Further, he rises to occasions.
"Most importantly, I step up when I’m needed the most," Carter said. "When crunch time comes around and they need someone to make that big play, I feel like I’m the guy that makes that big play. At the end of the day I make plays. Or I draw double-teams and free up somebody else so they can make a play."
Last December, after he did not win the Nagurski Award as the nation's top defensive player, Carter returned to his hotel room and did push-ups until his arms gave out. So if the Tennessee Titans don't draft him No. 1 overall, Carter said he can accept it. He'll also remember.
"If I don’t go No. 1, it wasn’t meant to be," Carter said. "I’m also going to have that motivation if they don’t select me. If that happens, I can’t wait to see them."