Top 2022 Quarterback Drew Allar Commits to Penn State

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class received a significant boost from Ohio quarterback Drew Allar, among the top prospects in the cycle.

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class added another quarterback Monday, as top prospect Drew Allar of Ohio announced his commitment.

"Thank you to Coach [Mike] Yurcich and Coach [James] Franklin for believing in me enough to give me the opportunity to play football for such an incredible program!" Allar wrote in his Twitter announcement.

Allar joins Pennsylvania standout Beau Pribula in Penn State's two-quarterback class. According to 247Sports, Allar has a composite ranking of .9101, making him the highest-rated quarterback Franklin has recruited at Penn State.

Allar, a 6-5, 220-pound junior from Medina, Ohio, threw for 2,962 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He had a 488-yard, four-touchdown performance against St. Ignatius in the Ohio playoffs last fall.

"We've seen a lot of good ones," St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle told cleveland.com after the game, "and colleges better look at this guy."

Colleges were way ahead of Kyle. Allar had more than two dozen offers, with Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Washington among those joining Penn State on the list. Bryan Driskell of SI.com's Irish Breakdown called Allar "one of the most underrated but extremely talented quarterbacks in the 2022 class."

"Allar is an incredibly talented young signal-caller, and his upside is as high as any quarterback in the class," Driskell wrote. "If you're one who likes comparisons, current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a great comp for Allar due to his comparable size, athleticism, big arm but also the fact he's still quite raw as a passer."

With Allar and Pribula, Penn State brings an interesting pair of quarterbacks into the 2022 recruiting class. Both are ranked in the top 10 nationally at their positions: Allar is 247Sports' No. 10 pro-style quarterback, while Pribula is ranked eighth as a dual-threat quarterback.

Pribula was named the Pennsylvania Class 6A player of the year after leading Central York to the PIAA big-school title game. He threw 34 touchdown passes last season and ran for 12 more.

Allar had a huge season in his first as Medina's starter, highlighted by the standout playoff performance against St. Ignatius. Both quarterbacks will continue to receive recruiting attention, making Yurcich a vital coach in getting them to the finish line in December.

