Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Drew Allar
One of the most underrated, but extremely talented quarterbacks in the 2022 class is Ohio gunslinger Drew Allar.
DREW ALLARD PROFILE
Hometown: Medina, Ohio
High School: Medina
Height: 6-5
Weight: 220
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 5.0
Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Washington, Louisville, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Wake Forest, Iowa State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Illinois
Recruited By: Tommy Rees
RECRUITING RANKINGS
247Sports: 4-star - No. 89 overall - No. 8 QB
ESPN: 4-star
Rivals: 3-star - No. 16 pocket passer
Composite: 4-star - No. 256 overall - No. 16 QB
FILM ANALYSIS
Allar is an incredibly talented young signal caller, and his upside is as high as any quarterback in the class. If you're one who likes comparisons, current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a great comp for Allar due to his comparable size, athleticism, big arm but also the fact he's still quite raw as a passer.
The first thing you notice about Allar, even before he throws a pass, is great size for the position. He's every bit of 6-5 and he's listed at 220 pounds. Allar has a big frame that will continue to fill out, which means he should be able to get to an easy 225-235 pounds.
Allar has exceptional arm strength. He can power the ball down the field, he can make all the difficult throws you want from a top quarterback, and even more important is the fact he does all of this with easy effort. Allar doesn't have to muscle up at all to power the ball, and he doesn't have to get his feet set into the ground to make tough downfield throws either.
Although there are times when he puts too much mustard on the ball, Allar also shows the ability to throw with touch down needed, and his ball placement on downfield throws is impressive. Allar also shows the ability to throw off platform, he throws well on the move and he does a good job keeping his eyes downfield when he's moving around in the pocket. The Medina standout is a good athlete for his size, which helps him manipulate the pocket and also to move the chains as a runner.
On top of having a strong arm, Allar is an aggressive thrower. He'll take a lot of chances, and he's clearly extremely confident in his arm talent, which results in him attempting throws a lot of quarterbacks don't have the guts to make.
There is some work that needs to be done from a technical standpoint. Allar needs to clean up his footwork, and at times his throwing motion gets a bit long, which can cause him to have accuracy issues. Allar has a tendency to let the ball dip when he's in his drop or going through his progression. That is when you see his motion get long, and if he can get the ball up it should help him stay more compact from the pocket. When he does that Allar shows good accuracy and ball placement.
GRADE KEY
5.0 - Elite player
4.5 - All-American caliber player
4.0 - Multi-year starter
3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter
3.0 - Backup
