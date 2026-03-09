Tracking the Penn State Nittany Lions in NFL Free Agency

NFL free agency gets underway with a host of former Penn State football players ranking among the market's most notable available targets. Several Nittany Lions could even help alter the market at their respective positions.

According to CBS Sports, five of the NFL's top-100 free agents are from Penn State, led by edge rusher Odafe Oweh. And that doesn't include punter Jordan Stout, who who made a splash on the first day of the legal tampering period.

We're tracking the moves here involving former Nittany Lions in NFL free agency. Players cannot officially sign until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, when the NFL's new league year begins.

Odafe Oweh joins the $100 million club

Odafe Oweh ➡️ @Commanders



Odafe Oweh has agreed to a 4 year, $100M contract with the Washington Commanders 🔥#A1Family pic.twitter.com/W1Nz3o7ZIJ — Athletes First (@AthletesFirst) March 9, 2026

Like Micah Parsons before him (and likely Abdul Carter in a few years), edge rusher Odafe Oweh has joined the $100 million club. According to his agency Athletes First, Oweh has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Washington Commanders. That includes $68 million guaranteed.

Oweh, a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, broke out with the Los Angeles Chargers late last season after being traded. He recorded 7.5 sacks with the Chargers in the season's final three months to become one of the top edge rushers on the market.

Oweh was the sixth-ranked free agent on the market, according to ESPN, and drew a flattering comparison last year from Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh, on newly acquired Odafe Oweh: “He’s a lot like Khalil Mack. Direct rusher, but has speed, has depth, has ability to set the edge. Been a very good, productive young player in his prime.” https://t.co/vGSbcQxKr0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2025

Jordan Stout signs a huge deal

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Stout left Baltimore, which drafted him in the fourth round in 2022, for the New York Giants to reunite with head coach John Harbaugh. A plump contract didn't hurt, either.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Stout is expected to sign a three-year deal worth $12.3 million, making him the NFL's highest-paid punter. Harbaugh clearly trusts Stout, who had a Pro Bowl season at the right time. He led the NFL with a net punting average of 44.9 yards.

Stout was a 2022 second-team All-American at Penn State and holds the program's career-record for punting average (44.54 yards).

A record deal: Ravens free-agent punter Jordan Stout reached agreement today with the Giants on a three-year, $12.3 million deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid punter and reunites him with his former head coach John Harbaugh, per ESPN sources. The deal cannot be signed… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Connor McGovern sticks with Buffalo

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

McGovern initially was expected to leave Buffalo as a free agent, but the Bills reacted with some urgency to retain their center for quarterback Josh Allen. According to Schefter, Buffalo has offered McGovern a four-year, $52 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed.

McGovern will enter his fourth season in Buffalo after starting his career in 2020 as a guard for the Dallas Cowboys. McGovern found the right situation in Buffalo, where he transitioned to center two years ago and became one of the AFC's most reliable. He's also durable, having played in at least 14 games since 2020.

McGovern, who made the Pro Bowl in 2024, was a third-round pick of the Cowboys.

Jahan Dotson gets solid deal in Atlanta

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jahan Dotson, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, is headed to Atlanta. Schefter reported that the receiver has agreed to a two-year deal with the Falcons worth $15 million, including $10 million guaranteed.

Even with Philadelphia's changing situation at receiver, Dotson will get a fresh look with his third team. Washington drafted him in the first round in 2022, when Dotson became the first (and only) first-round wide receiver of former coach James Franklin's tenure.

The Eagles traded for Dotson in 2024, in time for him to win a Super Bowl. He caught 37 passes for 478 yards but just one touchdown in Philadelphia. According to ESPN, Dotson's new quarterback in Atlanta could be Tua Tagovailoa.

Penn State free agents to watch

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) fires up the crowd after a penalty call against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Rasheed Walker is an amazing story who's about to get paid. A seventh-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2022, he has emerged as a prominent target at the premium position of left tackle. Walker has made $6 million in his career but is about to sign a healthy eight-figure deal.

Then there's safety Jaquan Brisker, the 17th-ranked free agent available, according to CBS, and a valuable secondary player. Brisker played in 17 games for the Bears last season after missing most of 2024 with a serious concussion.

