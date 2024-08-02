Two Penn State Specialists Make College Football Awards Watch Lists
Penn State specialists Riley Thompson and Chase Meyer added their names to the college football awards watch-list parade Friday. Thompson is a preseason nominee for the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter, and Meyer is up for the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker. Both are interesting transfer stories for Penn State football in 2024.
Thompson, originally from Australia, was honorable mention all-Big Ten last season after transferring to Penn State from Florida Atlantic. He ranked fourth in the Big Ten in punt average (45.8 yards per attempt). He placed 17 of his 50 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line and eight inside the 10-yard line. Thompson topped 50 yards 15 times.
Thompson's future status was in doubt until December, when the NCAA extended his eligibility for two more seasons. Thompson, listed as a junior on Penn State's roster, can punt for the Nittany Lions through the 2025 season.
Thompson played just one season of college football at Florida Atlantic, where he was All-Conference USA in 2022, but Penn State listed him as a senior on its 2023 roster. That resulted from Thompson having attended college in his native Australia (he's from Melbourne). Ultimately, the NCAA updated Thompson's eligibility clock to his first season at Florida Atlantic, giving him more two seasons of college football.
"I have absolutely loved my first season playing in front of you guys at Beaver Stadium," Thompson wrote in a post on X after the NCAA announced hits decision. "I am so thrilled to announce that I have been approved by the NCAA for a two-year extension to my eligibility clock through the 2025 season. I can't wait to be back out there with my teammates and in front of you."
Penn State has another potential transfer specialist in Meyer, who kicked for Tulsa last season. The junior from Los Angeles was third-team All-AAC after converting 17 of 20 field goals and 30 of 31 extra points. He made three field goals of 40+ yards, with a season-long of 47.
Meyer is kicking for his third program. In 2022, he kicked for the University of Pennsylvania, seeing action in eight games primarily as a kickoff specialist. He is competing for Penn State's starting job with returning Nittany Lions Sander Sahaydak and Ryan Barker.
Eight Penn State players so far have made preseason award watch lists.
- Drew Allar: Maxwell Award (player of the year)
- Abdul Carter: Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player)
- Nick Dawkins: Wuerffel Trophy (community service award)
- Tyler Duzansky: Mannelly Award (long snapper)
- Chase Meyer: Lou Groza Award (kicker)
- Nicholas Singleton: Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)
- Riley Thompson: Ray Guy Award (punter)
- Sal Wormley: Outland Trophy (interior lineman)
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
