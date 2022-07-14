Virginia's Top-Ranked Linebacker Commits to Penn State

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class got stronger defensively Thursday, when 4-star linebacker Tony Rojas of Virginia announced his commitment. Rojas is the first true linebacker of Penn State's 2023 class, which has stocked up on defensive talent.

The Lions have received commitments from three of the top safeties from Florida, as well as two of the nation's top-100 defensive linemen.

Rojas is a dual threat, having been named a Washington Post All-Met running back in addition to dominating as a linebacker (50 tackles, 10 for losses, seven sacks last season).

Many of the nation's top programs pitched the 6-1, 200-pound Rojas, who had trimmed his final list to Penn State, Georgia, Miami and Clemson. Rojas made official visits to all four schools in June and also had offers from Notre Dame, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Pitt, among many others.

Penn State continues to recruit well in Virginia without former defensive coordinator Brent Pry, whom they're competing against now at Virginia Tech. By adding Rojas, Penn State has received commitments from four of Virginia's top 13 players, according to 247Sports. That includes offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, the consensus No. 1 player in Virginia who committed to Penn State in July 2021.

This is shaping up to be a turning-point week for Penn State's 2023 class. The Lions have received commitments from Rojas and London Montgomery, Pennsylvania's No. 1 running back, and are a finalist for Pittsburgh defensive end Ta'Mere Robinson, who is announcing his decision Friday.

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class now features 18 players.

