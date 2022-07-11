Penn State Welcomes Another Top Pennsylvania Running Back

London Montgomery, Pennsylvania's top returning running back and a potential player-of-the-year heir to Nicholas Singleton, committed to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class Monday. The Scranton Prep senior announced his decision at the school, choosing Penn State over Boston College and Virginia Tech.

Montgomery (5-11, 190 pounds) is the seventh-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports, and a top-30 running back nationally. He also reminded fans that Penn State continues to value in-state talent.

The last five players to commit to Penn State have been from out-of-state, including four from Florida and Alabama. But the Lions also have commitments from five of the top 11 Pennsylvania players, according to 247Sports.

Montgomery was an all-state running back last season at Scranton Prep, where he ran for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns. He averaged 12.1 yards per carry and will bring a varied skillset to Penn State's backfield.

As his Hudl film showcases, Montgomery can win the edge, break tackles, spin around defenders and simply run away from them.

Montgomery's commitment gives Penn State the top in-state running back in consecutive classes. Singleton, the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year, will be a freshman to watch in the Big Ten this year.

Montgomery's junior-year statistics resembled those of Singleton's last year at Gov. Mifflin High. Singleton ran for 2,043 yards and 41 touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per rushing attempt, in being named the Maxwell Club's national offensive player of the year.

Montgomery's commitment brings Penn State's 2023 recruiting class to 17 players. The Lions were ranked No. 4 nationally according to ESPN.

Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider foreshadowed Montgomery's commitment earlier Monday. He seemed to like it and hinted at more.

Who might be next for Penn State? Tony Rojas, a 4-star linebacker from Virginia, is scheduled to announce his commitment Thursday. Rojas has a finals list of Georgia, Clemson, Miami and Penn State.

And Ta'Mere Robinson, an edge rusher from Pittsburgh and the state's third-ranked player, is scheduled to announce his decision Friday. Robinson listed a top three of Penn State, Miami and Virginia Tech.

