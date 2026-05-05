Wayne Sebastianelli, Respected Penn State Football Doctor, Dies at 68

Wayne Sebastianelli, Penn State's long-time director of athletic medicine who treated hundreds of Nittany Lions athletes, died May 4. He was 68. Sebastianelli served Penn State athletes for more than 30 years and is best known for treating former Penn State football player Adam Taliaferro when he was paralyzed in a game at Ohio State in 2000.

"My heart is truly broken today,” Taliaferro said in a statement. "I speak on behalf of every Penn State football letterman when I say that Dr. Sebastianelli was so much more than our doctor; he was family. For me personally, his eyes were the first I looked into when I was paralyzed on the field. In that moment he gave me and my family something we desperately needed: Hope. Without him, my story would not be what it is today.

"Doc didn’t just care for us in the game, he walked with us through life. There are no words that can fully capture what he meant to me. His passing is not only a tremendous loss for Penn State football, but for the entire Penn State community. If you spend even a little time in State College, you’ll hear countless stories of how Doc impacted lives, players, families, friends, and it was so much bigger than football. Every time he visited me in the hospital, he would kiss my forehead and say, 'I love you.' That’s who he was. That’s how he lived. Doc, I love you. We all love you. And we will carry your legacy with us forever. You will be deeply missed.”

Sebastianelli, who lived in State College, served four head football coaches at Penn State from Joe Paterno to Bill O'Brien to James Franklin to Matt Campbell. He was Penn State's director of athletic medicine for many years until 2013 and then returned in 2016 as part of Franklin's medical staff.

Sebastianelli was the associate chief medical officer for Penn State Health, Centre County Region since 2016 and a professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Penn State College of Medicine. He was Penn State football's chief orthopaedic surgeon and served for 16 years as chief of staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center and Mount Nittany Surgical Center.

"Dr. Sebastianelli embodied the very best of Penn State,” Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement. "He cared deeply for our student-athletes as individuals, always prioritizing their health, safety, and well-being above all else. His influence on our athletics community was extraordinary. Through his compassion, expertise, and steadfast dedication, he shaped generations of Nittany Lions and touched lives far beyond our athletic programs, reaching every part of our University and community.

"He had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel seen, valued, and cared for. We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all who were fortunate to know him as a friend.”

Wayne Sebastianelli (rear), Penn State's director of athletic medicine, examines injured Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar on the field during a 2025 game against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Former Penn State assistant coach Jay Paterno wrote about Sebastianelli's close relationship with his parents, Joe and Sue, having performed a 2005 knee surgery and 2008 hip replacement on Joe Paterno. Sebastianelli remained with the Penn State football program through Campbell's transition.

“For the short time I was able to know Dr. Sebastianelli, I could see why he was such an important piece of this incredible brotherhood we have at Penn State football,” Campbell said in a statement. "The impact he had on this football program and athletics department was second to none. Penn State football will be forever grateful for his contributions and the standard he set for everyone around him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Sebastianelli family.”

Sebastianelli is survived by his wife Michele and their children Alyssa and Geoff.

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