What They're Saying About Penn State's Hiring of Matt Campbell

Penn State concluded an eight-week coaching search Friday by agreeing to an eight-year deal with Matt Campbell and changing the national narrative about its coaching search. Penn State's search had been described delicately as "mismanaged" and more directly as a "disaster" before Campbell agreed to leave Iowa State after 10 seasons for Penn State.

Now, Penn State is winning praise for being savvy, patient, lucky or perhaps all three. Here's what they're saying about the Nittany Lions' hiring of Campbell.

Finally finding Campbell

College football analyst Josh Pate was among those last week to call the search a disaster, one that he thought should have begun with Campbell eight weeks ago. He posted the above photo of him and Campbell after the hire was complete. That was a theme across the national media: Why did this take so long?

I'm not going to comment on the process or the long and winding road ... but if you told me 50 days ago that Penn State was going to end up with Matt Campbell, I would have told you that's a huge homerun. Campbell has been asked to consider NFL jobs for a decade and hasn't left. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 5, 2025

Matt Campbell is a great and long overdue hire for Penn State. I have no idea if it will work out. pic.twitter.com/IqFMVpPLcV — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 6, 2025

Why did it take so long? Matt Fortuna, who covers college football at his The Inside Zone substack wrote a fascinating breakdown of the process, which began haphazardly in October and re-heated Wednesday after previous top candidate Kalani Sitake signed an extension with BYU. The story requires a subscription but is worth it.

Penn State has its guy in Matt Campbell.



How did the Nittany Lions land the coveted Iowa State coach? What took them so long?



Inside the 54-day search, which truly heated up in the last 48 hours.



SUBSCRIBE ⬇️https://t.co/RTQqKXQPTG — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 6, 2025

Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer graded Penn State's hire as an "A."

"It may have been a meandering search in retrospect to land a guy Penn State should have targeted in the first place," Fischer wrote. "But the Nittany Lions wind up with a great coach who can not only make the program a CFP regular, but one who can pull a few more of those Top 10 upsets that his predecessor could not."

A 'major effort,' according to Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit almost sounded relieved for Penn State, even before Campbell's hiring was announced. Herbstreit also said that Campbell could thrive with the "ridiculous talent" he will have at Penn State.

“It’s a good hire," Herbstreit said on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday before the hire became official. "Nothing against Iowa State, but I'd love to see Matt Campbell in State College. ... If they closed the deal on that, that would be as good of a hire, in this very volatile coaching carousel, that would be as good of a hire that I think has been made.”

Campbell called a 'blessing in disguise' for Penn State

"Matt Campbell is exactly what the doctor ordered in terms of what [Penn State] needs to get back on track after James Franklin has built this program to where it is."



- @KevinCarter_93 pic.twitter.com/GYR1Pu6SHc — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 6, 2025

Kevin Carter of CBS Sports put it bluntly in assessing Penn State's hire.

"Matt Campbell has turned down better jobs than the one that he got," Carter said. "And I want to stay away from bashing Penn State and really celebrating their deion because their blunder infiding a coahc mightr e a blessing in disguise."

This refrain was repeated across social media. College football analyst, and former Penn State football player, Adam Breneman considers Campbell a better fit for Penn State than Sitake would have been.

Matt Campbell is a much better fit at Penn State than Kilani Sitake



This worked out incredibly well for Penn State wow — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) December 6, 2025

He’s had many opportunities. The way I’d describe it is, Campbell is very Midwest-coded as a personality and was comfortable at Iowa St until one of these really good Big Ten jobs came his way. https://t.co/e8qcbIXGHK — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 5, 2025

Campbell wrestled with leaving Iowa State for Penn State

Campbell spent 10 seasons at iowa State despite being offered jobs before, both in college football and the NFL. Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard told reporters in Ames on Friday night that Campbell was 'wrestling" with the decision, in part because he could move closer to his hometown of Massillon, Ohio.

"This was entirely a personal decision that he was wrestling with about, is this the time go to home?" Pollard said. "... This was a personal decision for him on a family level."

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard is with media now, he explains why Matt Campbell decided to take the job at Penn State.



It makes sense. @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/pAk9IJzkzg — Shannon Ehrhardt (@SEhrhardtKCCI) December 6, 2025

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Football