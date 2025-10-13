What They're Saying About the End of the James Franklin Era at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE | Fifteen days ago, ESPN's College GameDay took over the Old Main lawn on Penn State's campus for one of the most highly anticipated games of the college football season. But even after losing in double overtime to Oregon, the Nittany Lions didn’t feel as though their season had ended. The “Fire Franklin” chants that rang through Beaver Stadium felt rooted in the concentrated expectations of fans tired of not winning “the big game.”
But after Penn State lost to UCLA, fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2022 and then lost to Northwestern, those chants felt more conclusive. Penn State announced Sunday that it had fired James Franklin after 11-and-a-half seasons as head coach, a remarkable end to that 15-day cycle.
Penn State named assistant head coach Terry Smith as the team’s interim head coach for the remaining six regular-season games. Athletic Director Pat Kraft said he will lead a national search for the next head coach.
Social media has been a frenzy since the announcement, as Penn State players posted their pained reactions, multiple recruits announced their decisions to decommit and many others shared their thoughts. Here’s what people are saying about Franklin’s dismissal as Penn State’s head coach.
What the players are saying
Multiple players posted about Franklin's firing, including quarterback Drew Allar and Tony Rojas, both of whom are out for the season with injuries. Allar sustained his season-ending injury in Franklin’s final-game loss to Northwestern.
Players were asked after Saturday’s loss to Northwestern about their confidence in Franklin and their experience with him as a coach. Offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan Jr., who transferred to Penn State from Texas A&M, was adamant about how much he appreciated his coach.
“I love coach Franklin,” he said. “I think he’s an amazing coach and I’m here for him every step of the way…He’s been nothing but positive with me. I just love him. I love him as a person, as a guy and as a coach.”
Asked what he appreciates about Franklin, Shanahan said, “Just how personal he is. Coming from other places, that’s not how it is there. It’s more business-oriented. Coming here, it really feels like a family. I know he talks a lot and how family-oriented it is here. I love the guy.”
Defensive lineman Zane Durant said that even after losing three straight games, this isn’t a place where the locker room starts pointing fingers. That’s not the way Franklin ever wanted the locker room to act.
“We did a lot of stuff good and bad, we’re not going to point fingers just because we got a little bump in the road,” Durant said. “That’s not who we are.”
All four 2027 commits are out
Penn State hosted more than 200 football recruits and their families for that Sept. 27 game against Oregon, the largest recruiting weekend in program history. But on Sunday, three of the four players committed to Penn State’s 2027 recruiting class announced that they have reopened the recruiting process.
That includes Kemon Spell, the top-ranked running back in the 2027 class. They joined wide receiver Khalil Dinkins, who announced his decision to decommit on Oct. 10. Further, Lavar Keys, a receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, announced his decision to decommit after Franklin's firing.
What could have been
The season that was supposed to lead Penn State to a national championship is far from over but already has shifted to what mighthave been. That thought of being in contention after falling short in the College Football Playoff semifinal to Notre Dame just 10 months ago was the lingering moment that propelled Penn State into the national conversation.
Now, many are left in disbelief and shocked that the James Franklin era is over.
Former players react
Earlier this year Adam Breneman, the former Penn State tight end who works in college sports media, said that Penn State's 2025 team was "built for this moment." On Sunday he posted a short video on X in which he said Kraft made the right decision in making this decision now.
Christian Hackenberg, who was Franklin’s first quarterback at Penn State, praised Franklin for building the program but said that Kraft “had to make this decision, and I give him a ton of credit for doing it.”
Marcus Allen, the former safety who was part of the most famous play of Franklin’s tenure, called Franklin a “legend” in an Instagram post.
Tyler Donohue, who covers Penn State for 247Sports, said on CBS Sports Network that Penn State’s primary mission with the new hire is “to go win the first national championship since 1986.”
B.J. Werzyn, the founder and CEO of West Shore Home who made a $50 million gift for field-naming rights at Beaver Stadium, called Franklin “one of the greatest leaders I have ever been around.”
And Penn State recognized Franklin with a graphic that spotlighted some of his top moments since taking over the program in 2014.