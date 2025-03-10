Penn State Trustees Approve Naming Rights Deal for Beaver Stadium Field
Penn State's Board of Trustees on Monday approved a landmark naming-rights partnership for Beaver Stadium valued at $50 million over 15 years. West Shore Home, a Pennsylvania-based home remodeling company, has acquired the naming rights to the field at Beaver Stadium, home of Penn State football. The venue will be known as West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium beginning with the 2025 Penn State football season.
Penn State's trustees voted 22-8 in favor of the partnership, which Athletic Director Pat Kraft called "transformational." Among the trustees who voted against the proposal were former Penn State football players Brandon Short, Matt McGloin and Jay Paterno. Fellow board member, and former Penn State football letterman, Carl Nassib voted in favor of the proposal.
West Shore Home's $50 million commitment is the second-largest private donation in Penn State history, behind Terry Pegula's $102 million gift for the campus ice arena and varsity hockey programs. Kraft called that West Shore's financial commitment raised the Beaver Stadium fundraising total to nearly $131 million.
“We are incredibly grateful to B.J., P.J. [Werzyn] and West Shore Home for this game-changing gift
as their commitment to Penn State Athletics and the institution will have a lasting impact on our student-athletes, fans and community,” Kraft said in a statement. “As an alumnus of our great University and a business owner in Central Pennsylvania, B.J. understands the critical role that Beaver
Stadium plays in our community, as well as the importance of preserving the great traditions of Penn State while helping us build a strong future. We are thankful for the Werzyn family and West Shore Home for their generosity and dedication to Penn State.”
Who is West Shore Home?
West Shore Home is a Pennsylvania-based home remodeling company that has been a corporate partner of Penn State Athletics for several years. The company, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., was founded in 2006 and has offices in 21 states. B.J. Werzyn, the company's founder and CEO, is a 1999 Penn State graduate and huge Nittany Lions football fan.
In 2022, Werzyn signed Nicholas Singleton to a multi-year NIL deal before the running back had taken a carry for Penn State. A year later, West Shore Home became one of two presenting sponsors of Lions Legacy Club, the initial NIL collective dedicated to Penn State football. Lions Legacy Club then merged with another collective to form Happy Valley United, Penn State's official NIL collective. West Shore Home has continued to provide NIL support for Penn State football through the collective.
West Shore Home had experience in sports marketing before signing Singleton to the NIL deal. The company signed a partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016. In a 2022 interview, Werzyn said he sought to support Penn State football and head coach James Franklin through NIL and other partnerships.
"Being an alum, being a Penn State football fan, I wanted to be able to support the football program," Werzyn said in the interview. "It’s not a big secret that the football program is what generates the revenue that drives all the athletic programs at Penn State. So keeping Penn State competitive, keeping them relevant, was important to me."
What's next for Penn State's Beaver Stadium?
Penn State has begun a $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium, the nation's second-largest venue, that is scheduled to be completed in 2027. The multi-year project will transform Beaver Stadium's West side, adding two major club spaces, multiple suites, 30 loge boxes, a new media facility and a welcome center. With West Shore Home's commitment, Penn State said it has generated $130.675 million of its fundraising goal of $134 million for the Beaver Stadium renovation. Kraft said that West Shore's commitment puts Penn State in a "strong positon not only to hit but blow past" its goal.
Penn State recently released renderings of the planned renovation, which will require temporary seating over the next two football seasons. According to Penn State, about 75 percent of seating options on Beaver Stadium's renovated West side will be non-premium-priced locations in the lower and upper sections. Premium seating options, "more inline with moder stadiums" Penn State said in a news release, will include the 20,000 square-foot Schuyler Family Club, the 35,000 square-foot Marzano Club, loge boxes and suites.
"Our next phase will modernize the west side of Beaver Stadium while maintaining its historic roots," Kraft said. "As we continue to make these changes, we only further enhance our stadium, making it one of the most intimidating places to play in the country! This project is not just a project for football, it is one that will impact all 31 sports teams at Penn State, our campus community and the Centre Region for years to come.”