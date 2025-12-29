Where Penn State Stands at Defensive Coordinator, Portal Pursuit

Penn State officially turned toward 2026 on Saturday, after the Nittany Lions defeated Clemson 22-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl. Head coach Matt Campbell, who didn't make it to New York for the game, is racing to the Jan. 2 opening of the transfer portal, with a key hire topping his list.

Meanwhile, interim head coach Terry Smith is ready to begin his transition into a new role after being one of the most compelling stories of the Pinstripe Bowl. Here's a look at the latest news involving Campbell and the 2026 Nittany Lions.

D'Anton Lynn on Penn State speculation

USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn met with reporters Sunday in San Antonio, where the Trojans are preparing to play TCU on Tuesday. Marc Kulkin of WeAreSC.com asked Lynn about being linked to Penn State's defensive coordinator position for the second consecutive year.

"I just focus on the players," Lynn said. "i just focus on what's in front of me and their growth, their development and trying to get their 10th win."

Lynn has been among the few coaches publicly linked to Campbell's search for a defensive coordinator. Former Penn State coach James Franklin was interested in Lynn last year before hiring Jim Knowles. Lynn, a Penn State letterman, has cultivated three successful defenses at UCLA and USC and would be an intriguing hire for the Nittany Lions.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has addressed speculation regarding Lynn, calling it a price of doing business in college football.

"Those things are what they are," Riley told reporters recently in Los Angeles. "Everybody prizes different things. That's why I don't judge that. I get it. But again, last year Penn State hired the defensive coordinator from the team that won the national championship. These things happen. Obviously D'Anton's done a really good job here, and we'll see how it plays out."

Elsewhere, Jon Heacock, Campbell's coordinator at Iowa State for 10 seasons, removed himself from contention by announcing his retirement Dec. 23. Penn State potentially could turn to co-coordinator Anthony Poindexter, who led a defense that held Clemson to 10 points and 236 total yards in the Pinstripe Bowl.

"Coach Poindexter did an amazing job getting these guys ready," Smith said after the game. "He limited the pass game, completely shut down the run game. He's a great leader. He's a great leader of men. He's a great human being. He's one of the locker room favorites, when you look at staff,

players, anyone unanimously in the building is going to vote for Coach Poindexter as that guy.

"I'm super happy for him. Right now as far as his future, we're just going to relish in this trophy right here. We get to add to the Penn State history trophy case, and whatever is next for Coach

Poindexter, he'll announce that at a time for him."

Iowa State's transfer list grows

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Campbell might charter a plane in January to shuttle his transfer class from Iowa State to Penn State. A total of 37 Cyclones intend to enter the portal, according to 247Sports, with many on watch to commit to Penn State.

Chief among them is quarterback Rocco Becht, Campbell's three-year starter at Iowa State who would be a natural fit to take over Penn State's offense. Another is freshman quarterback Alex Manske, who played in three games for the Cyclones and retained his redshirt.

Tight end Benjamin Brahmer ranks highly on Campbell's board as well after leading the Cyclones with 37 receptions. Brahmer is the top-ranked tight end in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Carson Hansen, Iowa State's leading rusher, also is in the portal after averaging 5.1 yards per carry for the Cyclones.

Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams is the 20th-ranked player in the portal, according to 247Sports, and the No. 2 cornerback. Penn State has lost two cornerbacks, starter A.J. Harris and Elliot Washington II, to the portal and looks to refuel the position.

Campbell also likely seeks to retain safety Marcus Neal and linebacker Kooper Ebel, who tied for the team lead with 77 tackles. Neal also led Iowa State with 11 tackles for loss and made two interceptions, while Ebel had eight along with five quarterback hurries. Linebacker Caleb Bacon made 9.5 tackles for loss and a team-high three sacks.

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a pass in front of BYU Cougars defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

