Two Penn State Football Captains Sign With the Baltimore Ravens

Seven former Penn State football players signed free-agent deals after the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning 15 players from the 2025 Nittany Lions team will get chances to make NFL rosters.

Eight fomer Nittany Lions were selected during the three-day draft, led by first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane in the first round to Baltimore. The Ravens then inked rookie deals with two more Nittany Lions, both of whom were team captains.

Penn State's free agents

Center Nick Dawkins: Baltimore Ravens

Linebacker Dom DeLuca: Baltimore Ravens

Receiver Devonte Ross: Los Angeles Chargerrs

Receiver Trebor Pena: Jacksonville Jaguars

Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci: Indianapolis Colts

Tight end Khalil Dinkins: San Francisco 49ers

Long snapper Tyler Duzansky: Las Vegas Raiders

Two captains sign with the Ravens

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca (0) reacts following an interception against the SMU Mustangs in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Nick Dawkins, Penn State's two-year starting center and captain, signed with the Ravens, as did linebacker and captain Dom DeLuca. Dawkins and DeLuca were among Penn State's strongest leaders last season, particularly after James Franklin was fired in October. DeLuca also made two memorable interceptions in the Nittany Lions' first playoff win over SMU in 2024.

Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci signed with the Indianapolis Colts, where he will join former teammate Tyler Warrren. Rucci started 11 games at right tackle and one at left tackle for Penn State last season, his best in five years of college football. Rucci seeks to turn his size (6-8, 314 pounds) and upper-body strength into an NFL roster spot.

Two receivers sign deals

Devonte Ross signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Trebor Pena signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both were part of Penn State's three-receiver transfer class that ultimately had mixed results.

Ross was the 52nd-ranked receiver in the draft class, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, and Pena was No. 55. Pena led the Nittany Lions with 49 catches for 552 yards and was named MVP of the Pinstripe Bowl.

Ross led Penn State with five touchdown receptions and averaged 13.9 yards per catch. He also has a strong background as a returner dating to his time at Troy that will help him in Jacksonville.

Two more Nittany Lions look for their shot

Long snapper Tyler Duzansky, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, is one of Penn State's most NFL-ready prospects at a very specific position. Duzansky was Penn State's three-year starting long snapper, taking over the position from future Super Bowl champ Chris Stoll.

The Athletic's Brugler ranked Duzansky as his No. 1 long snapper in the draft class. It's a tough roster spot to win, since NFL teams usually don't employ multiple long snappers, but Duzansky could follow the Stoll model and earn a long-term job.

Likewise, tight end Khalil Dinkins looks to make the San Francisco 49ers' roster after signing a rookie deal. Dinkins was among the top blocking tight ends in the draft but didn't have the receiving numbers to match. He caught just 14 passes last season, and his best single-game total was 49 yards. Still, Dinkins brings a prove-it mentality to San Francisco.

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