Kyle Shanahan Explains Reasoning for 49ers' Controversial Draft Picks

In continuity with annual tradition, the 49ers made several eyebrow-raising selections during this year’s draft. This most notably includes taking Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling at the top of the second round and Indiana running back Kaelon Black in the third round—higher than many anticipated each player would go.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Shanahan broke down the 49ers’ thought process during the draft. San Francisco went into the draft with the No. 27 selection and six total picks. Though Shanahan noted there were a couple players they would have stayed put at No. 27 to take, those players went off the board so they traded back twice to accrue more picks—a priority since Shanahan felt they needed to add more than six players.

The 49ers ended up with eight picks, and used the first of them on Stribling.

“We got introduced to him as a late second-round pick when you’re first looking at him,” Shanahan said of Stribling. “... The more we watch him, it’s not that just we like him because his value’s better later, we actually like him more than some of these guys who will probably be taken at the end of the first round.

Shanahan then explained the balance of trying to figure out why he was initially viewed as a late second-round pick, and when he would actually go. “There’s rumors between league circles—not media—that some people have him as the top receiver on your board, but no one’s gonna say that because if they’re your top receiver and everyone thinks they’re going at the end of the second, you’re gonna keep that a secret and you’re gonna surprise everyone and take him at 40,” he said.

The 49ers could have attempted to trade back from No. 33 and picked Stribling later, but they went against the risk and took him at 33.

As for Black, Shanahan noted they had him ranked as the second-best running back on their board. Black was the first player not invited to the combine to get drafted, but Shanahan shared that by the time the draft rolled around, they felt everyone was looking at him as a fourth-round pick. As such, the 49ers did not mind taking him at No. 90, 11 picks before the fourth round began.

Perhaps these picks shouldn’t have been that surprising. After all, the 49ers have often made unconventional selections at both positions during the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch era. While many thought they could have addressed the offensive line sooner than after taking Stribling and Black in the fourth round, the 49ers have often strayed from using high picks on the line, outside of selecting Mike McGlinchey at No. 9 in 2018.

Stribling is the 49ers’ highest-drafted receiver in the Lynch and Shanahan era outside of Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall, who were both first-round picks. Though Aiyuk and Pearsall were not necessarily projected to go where the 49ers took them, neither have been outright busts. Aiyuk recorded two 1,000-yard receiving seasons and was a second-team All-Pro before suffering a knee injury that has derailed his career. Pearsall has struggled to stay healthy since the 49ers drafted him, but he was top-five in receiving yards in 2025 before suffering a PCL injury that sidelined him for much of the year.

Stribling also fits the mold for what the 49ers look for in a receiver. He has a case as the best blocking receiver in the draft—a priority for San Francisco in the run game—and is also stellar at accumulating yards after the catch. The 49ers often rank among the top-five teams in yards after the catch during the Shanahan era, but those numbers regressed in 2025.

The 49ers’ selection of Black is perhaps even less surprising, since a mid-round running back has been a staple for San Francisco in the Shanahan era. While the 49ers feel strongly about Black, the fan base is right to have their trepidations about the pick given the team’s track record of drafting mid-round backs. Since 2021, the 49ers have drafted five running backs between rounds 3-5 who have combined for just 707 yards while on the team. Their most impactful backs have been prized trade acquisition Christian McCaffrey, seventh-rounder Elijah Mitchell and undrafted free agents such as Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida, Jordan Mason and Jeff Wilson Jr.

With Black, the 49ers are clearly looking to provide depth behind McCaffrey. They saw Brian Robinson Jr. leave in free agency this year, and have not displayed confidence in Jordan James or Isaac Guerendo as a backup if McCaffrey misses time. It’s understandable for the 49ers not to count on the health they had at the position in 2025, but is Black truly worth the pick if he is primarily a backup? The 49ers might not want McCaffrey to have 413 again touches in 2026, but he still will be getting the vast majority of touches barring injury.

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