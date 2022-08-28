What We Learned About Penn State in Week 0

Though Penn State watched college football's Week 0 with the rest of us, the team still gleaned some notes about itself, a few opponents and a familiar former player.

Before Penn State visits Purdue on Thursday night, a look at some Lions-related notes around college football.

Kirk Herbstreit calls Penn State a 'sleeper'

As we've covered, no one really knows what to make of Penn State this season. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is buying the Nittany Lions.

On the 2022 debut of College Gameday, Herbstreit made the case for Penn State as a national "sleeper" this season. One reason: quarterback Sean Clifford.

"I think people are maybe underestimating Sean Clifford," Herbstreit said. "I think Sean Clifford, when he's healthy, can make plays. So I think Penn State could be a team that has a shot to be a sleeper."

Herbstreit isn't alone in believing that Clifford is undervalued.

(Note that Desmond Howard's sleeper is Kentucky, led by former Penn State quarterback Will Levis).

Of course, Herbstreit also said he likes Nebraska to win a "wide open Big Ten West," so don't consider his Penn State prediction as canon. Which leads us to...

Don't onside kick against Northwestern with the lead

Nebraska led Northwestern by 11 points in the third quarter when coach Scott Frost called for an onside kick after a touchdown. Aggressive success if it works, disaster if it doesn't. This did not go Nebraska's way.

Northwestern turned the kickoff recovery into a touchdown, beginning its rally to a 31-28 victory in Dublin, Ireland. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald called the onside kick a "huge momentum swing" in the game. Note to Penn State: Think twice, then once more, before trying this.

Meanwhile, Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns, adding another talented passer to Penn State's schedule. The Wildcats visit Beaver Stadium on Oct. 1.

Two weeks later, the Lions visit Michigan. Who will they see at quarterback in Ann Arbor? Good question.

Michigan announces two starting quarterbacks

This is pretty surprising: Michigan will actively encourage its duel at quarterback. Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Saturday that returning starter Cade McNamara will get the ball in the opener against Colorado State. Then J.J. McCarthy will start in Week 2 against Hawaii.

After that, Harbaugh said, he'll pick a starter and a backup.

"Both quarterbacks have played great — done everything they could have and, in every way, to win the starting job," Harbaugh said on an official Michigan podcast. "Coming out of camp, I just feel like we have two starting quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, that we feel very confident that we can win a championship with either of those two behind center."

Harbaugh seems to be setting up McCarthy to assume the starting role, considering Michigan plays a soft non-conference schedule (which it closes against Connecticut) before opening the Big Ten season against Maryland.

By Oct. 15, when Penn State visits, Michigan likely will have McCarthy solidified at quarterback.

A former Penn State quarterback gets the start, then gets hurt

Former Penn State quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson earned the starting job in Jim Mora's first season as Connecticut's head coach. He got the team started well Saturday at Utah State, running for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead.

Unfortunately for Roberson, he sustained a leg injury later in the first quarter after attempting just two passes. He was on crutches for the remainder of the game, and at halftime Mora suggested that the injury could be season-ending.

Penn State opens the 2022 season Sept. 1 against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Fox. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will call the action from West Lafayette.

