What We Learned From Penn State's Win Over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK | Penn State channeled the cold and the opt-outs and all the negative energy of late-December bowl game into a spirited fourth quarter at Yankee Stadium. The Nittany Lions scored two touchdowns, including a 73-yard reception by Trebor Pena, to outlast Clemson 22-10 for its second victory at the Pinstripe Bowl.

Penn State capped a long year on a four-game winning streak to secure an above-.500 record at 7-5. And interim head coach Terry Smith went out with a 4-3 record leading the Nittany Lions, lifting the Pinstripe Bowl trophy to chants of "Terry, Terry" from his players.

The bowl game underscored the state of college football, with more than 50 players out of the lineups, including nearly 20 starters. Penn State was without 12 primary players, including running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. But quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer shined, as did redshirt freshman running back Quinton Martin Jr., who topped 100 yards in his first major action of the season.

As for the rest of the game? Well, it was a game. Here's what we learned from Penn State's win over Clemson.

Ethan Grunkemeyer prompts a discussion at Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer warms up before the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State coach Matt Campbell faces a decision about his new offense: Does he build around Rocco Becht, his three-year starter at Iowa State, or take a longer look at Grunkemeyer, who played a fairly strong game in harsh conditions Saturday?

Grunkemeyer had to take charge of an offense that played four new starters on the line, played without Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton's 28 rushing touchdowns and didn't have key blocking tight end Khalil Dinkins. He was surrounded by chaos but got better as the game progressed.

Grunkemeyer completed 11 of 14 passes for a 192 yards and two touchdowns in an exceptional second half. He threw a lovely dart that Trebor Pena turned into a 73-yard score, then got Penn State into a smart hurry-up formation to find tight end Andrew Rappleyea for an easy fourth-quarter score to clinch the victory.

Like he did Saturday, Grunkemeyer punctuated a season in which he progressively improved. Grunkemeyer threw for a career-high 262 yards against Clemson, got better as the game went on and gave Campbell and his new offensive staff something to debate.

Good for Trebor Pena

Trebor Peña takes it 7️⃣3️⃣ yards to the house 🏠‼️ @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/eBL7Rx7hJ3 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 27, 2025

The fifth-year senior receiver transferred from Syracuse, where he played in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl, to Penn State, where he played in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl, He didn't have to play Saturday but did so eagerly and made the decision worthwhile.

Pena delivered the play of the Pinstripe Bowl, catching a strong throw throw over the middle from quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, bouncing off two defenders and racing to the end zone. Pena's 73-yard touchdown reception was the longest of the game and his longest with the Nittany Lions.

Before the game, Pena said that he absolutely intended to play, even though he remembered how slick and hard the turf was for the 2022 bowl game. He also sent a heartwarming message to fans weary of opt-outs.

"I decided I want to play because football isn’t guaranteed," Pena said before the game. "It's one more opportunity to play a game, and an opportunity I couldn't pass up. It was a responsibility I had to do for myself."

Quinton Martin Jr. makes a splashy debut

Penn State running back Quinton Martin Jr. gives his best Nittany Lion roar during football media day in Holuba Hall. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State running back Quinton Martin Jr. was an enigma this season. The redshirt freshman played in seven games without a carry before the Pinstripe Bowl, which served as his introduction. Martin rushed 20 times for 101 yards, demonstrating power and elusiveness that few saw before.

Penn State played essentially the entire season without a No. 3 back, as only Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton ran the ball during the Big Ten schedule. The Pinstripe Bowl opened the position's depth chart, and Martin took advantage. His best run was a 21-yarder, and he averaged 5.1 per carry.

Corey Smith, the starting back, finished with 17 yards on nine carries, while true freshman Tikey Hayes turned two carries into 14 yards. However, Martin stole the show and might have established a future with the Nittany Lions.

Ryan Barker is a Penn State priority

Ryan Barker made money in the Pinstripe Bowl, hitting three field goals, including two from 40+ yards, and improving his school-record success rate to 89.2 percent. Penn State's kicker has been a two-year success story since taking over the starting role in early 2024 and is among the priority re-signings for Campbell.

Barker is 18-for-19 this season, 6-for-6 from 40-49 yards, and his only missed field-goal attempt was blocked. The kicker has two seasons of eligibility remaining and very well could be an enticing target should he test the portal market for kickers.

Bowl games in New York in December are ridiculous

Snow covers the seats at Yankee Stadium before the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Clemson Tigers. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner supposedly loved college football and long wanted to bring games to Yankee Stadium. The Pinstripe Bowl is the product. However, Saturday's game is what you get for exhibitions in 21-degree wind chills.

Both offensive coordinators had to call games accounting for weather, missing linemen, receivers who struggled to hold the football and quarterbacks who gripped the ball like it was dry ice. Neither team could craft any sort of consistent passing game, as balls bounced off hands or turf.

Meaningful football, playoff football, is a cold-weather game. The elements should matter. But when a combined 19 starters and more than 50 players are on the sideline, fans are watching a spring scrimmage.

The announced crowd of 41,101, the Pinstripe Bowl's highest since Penn State beat Boston College in 2024, nevertheless seemed to enjoy watching football in a baseball stadium, even at 21 degreess. But this was a costly exhibition.

