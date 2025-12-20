Why Iowa State Quarterback Rocco Becht Is a Perfect Fit for Penn State

After his introductory press conference at Penn State, Matt Campbell met with a group of beat reporters to preview his plans for the Nittany Lions. During that 30-minute session, Campbell lit up when talking about Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht.

"Rocco would go down as the winningest quarterback in the history of Iowa State football," Campbell said. "For me, quarterback is funny. It’s fit. It’s the relationship with the head coach. The head coach and the quarterback better be linked at the hip."

Campbell and Becht clearly were at Iowa State, and they might be again at Penn State. According to multiple reports Saturday, the first by ESPN's Pete Thamel, Becht plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens Jan. 2. Becht confirmed his decision in a social media post.

Becht has one season of eligibility remaining after starting for three years, and winning 26 games, at Iowa State. Penn State did not bring in a transfer quarterback in 12 seasons under James Franklin. But this fit seems natural for Becht and Penn State, thought the quarterback will have options. Still, there are plenty of reasons to like Becht playing for the Nittany Lions next season.

Sticking with his staff

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.

All of Becht's coaches are at Penn State. That includes Campbell, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters. Becht has started in Mouser's system for three years and led the Cyclones in 2024 to their first 11-win season in school history.

From a football perspective, the transition could not be more natural for Becht. That includes familiarity with Penn State's new strength and conditioning staff, which also is moving from Iowa State. That's important as Becht continues to rehab from offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

Clearly, Becht thrived with Campbell and Mouser. He was the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year in 2023 and an all-conference quarterback in 2024, when he started 14 games and led Iowa State to the Big 12 title game. Becht threw for 3,505 yards that season (11th nationally) and 20 touchdowns and was a big-play quarterback, with 54 completions of 20+ yards. He also was MVP of te Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Iowa State was off to another hot start this season under Becht, going 5-0 and rising to No. 12 in the AP Top 25. But injuries, including Becht's torn labrum, conspired against the Cyclones.

ESPN has reported that Becht is expected to make a full recovery following surgery.

For Campbell, having a fourth-year starter on his first Penn State team would soothe plenty of initial concerns, particularly in having a quarterback skilled and experienced in running his system. But it goes deeper.

"The quarterback and the head coach get all the blame and they probably get all the credit when on both sides of it, that’s not always true. But they’d better be linked at the hip, because I feel like the quarterback has got to have the leadership ability, the toughness and the grit to control the locker room," Campbell said. "I think you’re always looking for the right intangibles that way. Everybody likes fast, everybody likes arm strength, but those things don’t win. What wins is grit, toughness, character and the ability to lead others around. The locker room always know who the quarterback should be."

What this means for Ethan Grunkemeyer

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer looks on from the field during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium.

Ethan Grunkemeyer has a lot on his mind this week. He's preparing to lead Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Clemson while navigating his future after the Dec. 27 game. Becht's decision impacts Grunkemeyer.

The redshirt freshman has three seasons of eligibility and would join a crowded list of portal quarterbacks, if he chooses to transfer. But his steady improvement, strong arm and improved accuracy would make Grunkemeyer a target in the group.

Grunkemeyer said recently that he has discussed offensive expectations and strategy with Campbell and Mouser and liked what they presented.

"I think I mesh well with their offense," Grunkemeyer said. "Being able to dstributute to the playmakers on the edge, and obviously they use the tight ends well. I think that’s one of our strengths, getting the ball to the tight end. And I think I mesh well with the offensive coordinator. I like a lot of the stuff they do, so I'm really excited about that."

Grunkemeyer has earned the endorsement of Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith, who called him the "future" of the program. Grunkemeyer also waded through a difficult closing stretch as Penn State's only healthy scholarship quarterback over the regular season's final month. However, Becht's decision would made Grunkemeyer reflect further on his next move.

"[We're] definitely starting talks," Grunkemeyer said. "What the plan is, is obviously not in full capacity yet, just because of the nature that we're still in the season and [new Penn State coach Matt Campbell] wants me to still focus on getting this last win."

